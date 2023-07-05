COMMENTARY: Standing up for Minnesota’s American Indian students

Native American students in Minnesota face the largest disparities of any historically excluded population for higher education attainment. Our statewide attainment goal aims for a 70% target of all Minnesotans to obtain a post-secondary credential, both overall and by every population.

According to recent data, only 29.5% of American Indians have completed a degree or credential. When you compare that number to the state’s white population (68.4% attainment), Asian population (64.4% attainment), or the all student number of 62.7% attainment; it is evident that Minnesota needed to make historic investments to close attainment gaps for Native students.

This legislative session, that is exactly what happened. In particular, I believe there are two investments made this year that are truly game-changers for our Native students and communities.

For many students considering colleges, cost is a primary determining factor in deciding not to attend. The new American Indian Scholars Program eliminates that concern by covering the cost of tuition and fees at all public colleges and universities in Minnesota for any resident who is an enrolled member or citizen of a federally recognized tribal nation or Canadian First Nation.

As a first-dollar program, all tuition and fees are now covered by the state. Any additional financial aid a student qualifies for will then be used to cover other costs of attendance.

By eliminating the barrier of tuition and fees, this investment paves the way for more American Indian students in the state to obtain a post-secondary credential. We anticipate 2,000 Minnesotans will benefit from this program in the first year.

The second investment allocates one million a year in ongoing funds for each of the state’s tribal colleges: Leech Lake Tribal College, Red Lake Nation College and White Earth Tribal and Community College.

This investment is vitally important for not only these colleges but the surrounding communities. Last fall, I went on a statewide tour of college campuses. When I visited these three colleges, I was reminded of how integral they are to the fabric of their community.

For example, in the face of growing food insecurity, the staff at WETCC decided to start a community garden. I say garden, but it’s more like a farm. While some of the produce is used at the college, a majority is given out to the community for free. Residents have come to rely on this generosity as part of their meal planning and the community is being strengthened as a result.

This is just one way I saw our state’s tribal colleges actively building community, while also providing a high-quality education. Supporting these public institutions is not only an investment in their overall operations, but it is also an investment in Indian Country and Greater Minnesota.

As a proud citizen of the Fond du Lac Band of Lake Superior Chippewa, I am deeply proud of the way we showed up for our Native students and communities this session.

To my fellow Indigenous Minnesotans, if you dismissed college as too expensive or out of reach, you are college material, and I hope to see you on a college campus this fall.

Dennis Olson is the Minnesota Office of Higher Education Commissioner.