COMMENTARY: Sobriety tips for the July 4th holiday

The Fourth of July is an incredibly festive time as the holiday brings American communities and families together to celebrate freedom. Across the state, people are celebrating with fireworks, parades, barbecues, concerts and family gatherings.

July 4 is also America’s top beer-drinking holiday. An estimated one billion dollars is spent on beer over the holiday. Heavy drinking can be problematic. In Minnesota, an estimated 21% of adults over 18 binge drink at least once per month.

It can be particularly challenging for some people in recovery from alcoholism or drug addiction. Fortunately, there are practical sobriety tips to help anyone stay sober this Fourth of July holiday.

“A relapse could occur at any time. However, environments that promote heavy drinking or recreational drug use are certainly a recipe for disaster,” said Marcel Gemme of Addicted.org.

Consider some of the following sobriety tips for the July Fourth holiday:

ADVERTISEMENT

Know and recognize relapse triggers. This could be places, people, environments, or particular situations. Once these are identified, you can take steps to avoid or manage them. Having a healthy outlet to address any negative emotions or feelings attached to these triggers is also a good idea.

Bring sober friends to July Fourth festivities or attend sober gatherings. Another option involves bringing non-alcoholic drinks or mocktails. This can help avoid those pesky relatives who insist you always have a drink in your hand.

Avoid drinking games and environments that promote heavy drinking. While this may seem like common sense, it’s easy to get sucked into these parties and the situation; plan to avoid them.

Finally, have an exit plan in place if things become too much to manage. It’s OK to leave parties early or even turn down invitations. Part of sobriety involves setting boundaries.

Sobriety does not mean you stop having fun and avoid family functions altogether, regardless of the day. You’ve given yourself a second chance at life and freed yourself from the chains of addiction.

Celebrate Independence Day to the fullest. Spend quality time with family and friends. Create new memories and traditions.

Michael Leach has spent most of his career as a health care professional specializing in substance use disorder and addiction recovery. He is a Certified Clinical Medical Assistant and contributor to the health care website Recovery Begins.