COMMENTARY: Sanford-Fairview merger will strengthen health care in Bemidji and across Minnesota

More than 30 years ago, I came to Bemidji as a family physician committed to practicing in a rural community. I was blessed to join a private practice group of 25 physicians. We shared a promise to our underserved community — to provide access to high-quality health care.

Early on, we recognized we could not do this work alone, so we cultivated relationships in our community, region, state — and even across neighboring states.

Over the years our partnerships included Fargo Clinic and MeritCare Health System. In 2011, we merged with Sanford Health, based in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, to become the fully integrated Sanford Health of Northern Minnesota our communities know today.

Because of our willingness to evolve to meet the growing health care needs of our communities, 34 years later, our patients in Bemidji have access to 170 physicians, physician assistants and nurse practitioners. We connect patients to more specialists than ever locally — and across the Sanford network.

Today, we are proud to provide cutting-edge care and services at Sanford Bemidji Medical Center.



We are home to the region’s largest advanced cancer center and the only heart and vascular center in northwest Minnesota, nationally recognized for heart attack care.

We were the first health system in Minnesota to provide lifesaving Covid-19 monoclonal antibodies for high-risk patients during the height of the Covid-19 pandemic.

We served as the Covid-19 vaccine distribution hub for northwest Minnesota and delivered the vaccine efficiently to local clinics across the region.

An eleven-year-old boy from Walker was the first child in Minnesota and the second patient in the nation to receive the first FDA-approved treatment to delay on the onset of Type 1 diabetes — right here at Sanford Bemidji Medical Center.

More than 800 patients are enrolled in clinical trials in Bemidji that advance care for all patients in Minnesota. At Sanford, 13% of our active oncology patients are enrolled in clinical trials, compared to the national average of only 3%.

We opened the first pediatric Emergency Psychiatric Assessment and Healing (EmPath) units in northwest Minnesota so children in mental health crisis can receive emergent care in a more appropriate location than a chaotic emergency room.

Following the Bemidji merger, Sanford initially committed to investing $72 million over 10 years as a strategic vision to expand access to innovative care and services to patients in the region. Eleven years later, Sanford has now invested well over $100 million to support that vision and more. Commitments made, expectations exceeded.

Patients in Bemidji have not noticed a change in their care because our “headquarters” is in South Dakota. But they have seen an expansion of services and improved outcomes.

Since 2012, we’ve seen a 48% increase in clinicians and a 35% increase in nurses as we’ve expanded our local health care workforce. Our campus was recently named the “Medical Mile” in recognition of the care and treatment we provide.

So, how can a combined system with Sanford and Fairview strengthen health care in Bemidji and across Minnesota as we look to the next decade and beyond?

Covid-19 exposed the fragility of our health care systems. Prudence informs us all — including Fairview and Sanford — to seek partners that can help us continue to deliver world-class care close to home.

Sanford’s rural expertise and Fairview’s metropolitan experience are a natural fit.

Rural and urban communities experience similar challenges — poverty, homelessness, food insecurity. Sanford Bemidji invests approximately $1 million annually in our community and works closely with partners to reduce disparities that impact health — including offering free vaccinations, transportation to medical appointments and health education for families in underserved neighborhoods. Imagine how we could learn from each other to do this work even better.

The pandemic also taught us how interdependent rural and urban hospitals are as we relied on each other to move patients both ways to provide the right level of care. A Sanford-Fairview partnership would bolster our ability to provide the right care, in the right place at the right time.

The privilege of serving those who rely on us in their time of greatest need is a responsibility we do not take for granted. A combined organization will ensure Minnesotans continue to have access to innovative, equitable, high-quality care close to home — now and in the future.

David Wilcox, MD, is the vice president medical officer for Sanford Health of Northern Minnesota and a practicing family medicine physician in Bemidji.