Commentary: Memorial Day reminds us of our potential as a nation

Another Memorial Day has come and gone giving me another bout of melancholy to contend with. I’m not a veteran but my dad was. He fought in the big one — WWII — as Archie Bunker was fond of saying.

Dad served in the Navy from 1942 to 1946. He was assigned to an LST which was an amphibious craft designed to transport munitions from supply ships to the beaches. He fought with McArthur’s forces in the South Pacific. He was part of the vast American armada that steadily worked its way across the Pacific on the way to Japan.

Dad never talked much about his service. Sometimes on long drives up to our cabin, I would ask him if he fired at the enemy. He told me their ship would fire on Japanese planes that flew overhead on their way to attack the big American transport ships anchored offshore.

He said that as far as he knew they never hit anything. With a little more prodding dad told me the Japanese missed a golden opportunity in not attacking his ship which was tasked with delivering 500-pound bombs to the marines who were building the runways to handle the aircraft which were destined to lead the American forces on their next island hop towards Japan. I’m forever grateful the Japanese never did.

Dad had a few tiny black and white photos which were taken during his service. One photo showed him sitting on deck with a bunch of bananas. I asked him about it. He said that he traded a case of cooking oil to a New Guinea native for a bunch of bananas that he was fond of.

ADVERTISEMENT

Another photo showed him along with a few shipmates on deck holding a little white dog. The dog was adopted by the ship and had accompanied the crew from Hampton Roads Virginia all the way to the South Pacific. Sadly my dad said they had to give up the dog to another ship when they found out that they were scheduled for an inspection.

The war ended and my dad returned home. He began a career as a lithographer in Minneapolis, married my mother and provided a good life for our family. Dad passed in 2010.

He was a veteran. I don’t know if he would call himself a hero.

He was part of the millions of guys and gals who took a hiatus from their life to see a job through. It was a time in our country’s history when everyone was on the same team. It’s a shame we needed a world war to bring us together.

I miss my dad. I look at those old photos and wonder what the 22-year-old kid was thinking of while eating those bananas or holding that dog. I’m guessing he wanted to get on with the job and return home.

Perhaps Memorial Day is a good time to not only remember our brave men and women who serve but also to be a little kinder to each other. I believe that we as a people have the capability of working together. We have shown that in the past. Memorial Day reminds us of our potential as a nation. It defines what can be achieved — if we have the will.