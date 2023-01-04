COMMENTARY: Farewell Bemidji, thanks for the memories

I have had the honor and privilege to represent the city of Bemidji and the surrounding area for the past six years in the Minnesota Senate.

Due to changes because of legislative redistricting, I will no longer represent Bemidji in the future. I am writing to express just how grateful I am to have represented such a fantastic community with tremendous people for six wonderful years.

We were able to accomplish a lot over the years by working collaboratively between legislators, local officials and citizens. One of my proudest accomplishments was helping get housing for veterans in Bemidji across the finish line.

The veterans home groundbreaking last August was a special event and I look forward to the project’s completion. Those who fought for our country deserve a decent home near family and loved ones.

I cherish Bemidji Day at the Capitol where everyone wears their favorite plaid and advocates for Bemidji in St. Paul. I will still participate in the future, but I doubt things will be quite the same.

I know Sen. Steve Green will do a great job representing Bemidji in the Senate going forward. He and I will work together for the people of northern Minnesota and continue to advocate on your and our entire region’s behalf.

Thank you to Mayor Jorge Prince for your outstanding work being a champion for Bemidji. Also, a special thanks to the administrators, faculty and students at Bemidji State University for being a critically important part of our region. Go Beavers!

Finally, thank you to every single one of my constituents who I will no longer get to represent going forward. Whether you’re a Republican, Democrat or Independent I always tried my best to represent you.

For those Bemidji friends I made these past six years, please feel free to continue to stop by my office in St. Paul or if you see me around Grand Rapids. Regardless, I know you’ll be in good hands with Senator Green. Once again, thank you and God bless.