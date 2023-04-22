COMMENTARY: Climate action is a prescription for better health

“Not even June and it’s 90 degrees out!” said one of our colleagues, who biked into work on a hot morning last May. “Need to get ready for folks comin’ in for their asthma today.”

As health professionals, we no longer need the latest climate report to tell us that the impacts of climate change are already here. We are bearing witness to the direct impact of a hotter planet on our patients’ health.

Over the past century, human activities — primarily burning fossil fuels like coal, natural gas and oil, have already warmed our Earth, our only home, by about 2°F (1.1°C), and this global heating is impacting our health all year round in Minnesota.

Hotter springs mean more pollen and allergies. In Minnesota, the ragweed pollen season has increased by about 18-20 days. The unusually hot weather this month was made up to 1.5-2 times more likely by human-caused climate damage in various parts of our state and we are expected to see more extreme heat in the summers.

These heat-health impacts are disproportionately felt by outdoor workers like farmers, the elderly, the unhoused or those who cannot afford energy bills, thus worsening health inequities. Extreme heat also impacts air quality, leading to a rise in asthma attacks and impacts on heart health.

Minnesota also has one of the fastest-warming winters in the country. And before you think this is welcome news, hot and wet winters are creating ideal conditions for ticks that carry diseases like Lyme.

Every day we delay climate action, we put our health and the health of our children at risk. So, while Big Oil money interests continue to spread misinformation and politicize climate change, health professionals are refusing to sit on the sidelines. Across the country, we are already taking action because cleaning up climate pollution benefits the health of those in our care.

We are starting by cleaning up our own house first. The U.S. health care system contributes 8-10% of the nation’s greenhouse gas emissions and produces a lot of waste. So, hospitals and clinics are switching to renewable energy, implementing energy efficiency measures and reducing trash, including here at Sanford Health in Bemidji.

These changes benefit not just the planet’s and people's health, but profit businesses as well — the so-called triple bottom line. Gundersen, the nation’s first energy-independent health system in Wisconsin, for example, saved $28 million over the past decade with their conservation efforts.

Some hospitals like the Boston Medical Center are combining climate action with community benefit. Their rooftop garden not only provides wholesome food to the hospital’s cafeteria but also benefits low-income patients.

However, for climate action to be truly effective, we need system change. A recent study showed that switching to clean energy, such as for electricity and transportation can save 50,000 lives and $600 billion each year in avoided health costs.

So, health professionals are advocating for clean climate policies at the state and federal levels. For example, Minnesota doctors, nurses, public health and allied health professionals have successfully advocated for the Clean Cars rules in 2021 and the 100% clean energy by 2040 bill which became law this year. Clean climate policies like these will clean up our air and save lives.

As Earth Day approaches, what’s the best climate action you can take on? While eating a planet-healthy diet, walking and biking — active transportation — instead of driving, are good for the planet and have co-benefits for our health, these individual actions alone will not “fix” climate change.

Think instead about where you live, work and play, and what sustainable changes can be made. Work together! Organize with your neighbors, work colleagues or friends to put these plans into action.

For example, if you’re a parent, organize with fellow parents and petition your kids’ school to switch to electric school buses. This will improve the quality of the air your children breathe and thus, their health — including their lung and brain development.

Be a climate-smart neighbor — contact your homeowners' association and organize a heat safety watch for the elderly who live alone. Set a good personal example to your children and friends by recycling and reducing trash, but also think big with your actions.

Urge your employer to subscribe to a community solar energy program or have a rooftop garden. This will not just help the planet but save money for your business. When we pool our time, talents and energy together, we can bring about long-lasting meaningful change.

The Go Green Committee at Sanford Bemidji has been an example of a cooperative effort that has saved money, reduced waste and decreased energy requirements without compromising patient care.

Climate change is not just a problem of melting ice caps or starving polar bears; it’s impacting our health — right here and right now. Cutting down on fossil fuel pollution and conserving our resources is a win-win for the planet and the health and well-being that our future generations deserve.

Laalitha Surapaneni, MD, MPH, is an internal medicine physician at the University of Minnesota and practiced in Bemidji for three years. Affiliation is provided for identification purposes only; the author participated in this work independently of their institutions.

Mark Claussen, MD, is chairperson of the Sanford Bemidji Go Green Committee and has been a general surgeon in Bemidji for 29 years.