SUPPORT WITHIN REACH: Watch out for these common signs of sexual exploitation, trafficking

As the holiday season draws to a close, there are imperative topics that we may want to remember and touch on during this time. This time of the year is considered “a prime time” for sexual assault to occur, especially with students going home for the break and children at home.

It’s important that we narrow in on some of the warning signs and what an offender looks like, in addition to providing college students with resources on their campus.

Sexual exploitation and sex trafficking are two of the highest sexual violence crimes that occur within Beltrami County. An offender can be an average human or someone as close as a romantic partner, a family friend, a coach, a faculty/staff member or even just an acquaintance.

Offenders do not have a specific profile, which is why it can be difficult for a victim to identify or state who their offender is due to fear of retaliation. As Christmas and New Year’s conclude, here is one of the main warning signs that you may want to watch for in middle to high schoolers.

Social media platforms such as Snapchat, Facebook and Instagram are being utilized by sex offenders as a way to lure their victims in. They are posing as young females through Snapchat usernames and asking victims if they want to meet in person or hang out.

Then they state that their “older brother” also known as the offender, is going to be the person that picks them up. As parents, guardians, or foster parents, it’s important to monitor your children or youth’s phones for unknown friends or longer/extended amounts of phone usage.

College students have multiple resources available to them on their campuses. Each campus has a student center where counseling and health services are provided and available to students if they are enrolled in the institution. Each institution also has a Title IX Coordinator who can assist students in the reporting process.

Title IX is an Education Amendment that was put into place in 1972. Title IX states, “No person in the United States shall, on the basis of sex, be excluded from participation in, be denied the benefits of, or be subjected to discrimination under any educational program or activity receiving Federal financial assistance.”

Students have a right to make reports based on racial discrimination, sex and gender discrimination, sexual harassment, assault, and much more.

Below are some resources for the Title IX Coordinator and Director of Civil Rights and Restorative Justice at Bemidji State and Northwest Technical College. These individuals work hand in hand to create equity and equality on campus.

Bemidji State and NTC Title IX Coordinator Steven D. Parker: steven.parker@bemidjistate.edu.

Bemidji State and NTC Director Civil Rights and Restorative Justice Emelie Rivera: emelie.rivera@bemidjistate.edu.

Link to report sexual violence: cm.maxient.com/reportingform.php?BemidjiStateUniv&layout_id=1.

If you have experienced sexual violence on or off campus, advocates are here and ready to help you by contacting Support Within Reach at (218) 547-4892 or (800) 708-2727.

Dominique Jeter is a Beltrami County development outreach and victim services coordinator and a BSU, NTC and Oak Hills advocate.