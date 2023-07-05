Support Within Reach: Pride and sexual violence

In the early morning hours of June 28, 1969, a raid was conducted by the New York City Police at the Stonewall Inn. The police arrested patrons for solicitation of same-sex relations and gender-inappropriate clothing, among other charges.

Instead of compliance, they were met with anger and aggression. The riots that followed lasted until July 2, with members of the community showing up with signs that supported the Gay Liberation Movement. The first Pride Parade took place one year later on June 28, 1970, with the route going along the street on which the Stonewall Inn resided.

Although a tremendous amount of progress has been made in America through laws and the prohibition of multiple conversion and aversion therapies, the threats still exist today. There is still a startling and unacceptable amount of risk for this population to be physically, mentally and sexually assaulted or abused.

Below are just a few of the statistics reported by the National Coalition of Anti-Violence Project:



44% of lesbians and 61% of bisexual women experience rape, physical violence or stalking by an intimate partner, compared to 35% of straight women.

48% of bisexual women who are rape survivors experienced their first rape between the ages of 11-17 years old.

26% of gay men and 37% of bisexual men experience rape, physical violence or stalking by an intimate partner, compared to 29% of straight men.

47% of transgender persons will experience rape at some point in their life.

LGBTQ+ people face higher risks of physical and sexual violence, discrimination, harassment and hate-motivated crime. They are also often hyper-sexualized due to stigma within the media and pornography. As if this threat isn’t enough, it has been reported that 85% of victim advocates have witnessed a victim get denied services based solely on their sexual identity or orientation.

It has been previously assumed that these issues are centered in metropolitan areas, but this issue is very much a real threat in the rural communities we call home in northern Minnesota. In fact, it is reported that LGBTQ+ persons living in rural communities are more likely to experience discrimination and have less access to services where they can receive help.

This causes higher levels of stigma with dramatically less awareness of the harmful impact this has on the community. And it doesn’t just affect the LGBTQ+ community; it affects all of us.

It’s the uncle that won’t even attend family Christmas because he doesn’t feel safe being around those that tell him he’s going to hell for being in love with his husband. It’s the sister that smiles and makes everyone laugh while she drinks a liter of vodka every night just to numb the pain.

It’s the funny and compassionate teacher that suddenly stops showing up because parents complained that he has pride posters in his classroom. It’s the son or daughter that takes their own life because their parents won’t accept or listen to them when they express that they believe they are the opposite gender.

As a community, we can build toward becoming a more understanding and accepting safe place for the LGBTQ+ community. When someone says they’re scared to talk, validate them and support them if they’ll let you. When someone shares an experience they went through, don’t minimize it or blame them.

When someone reaches out to you, trusts you, and gives you the opportunity to do the right thing, believe them. You don’t have to agree with someone to be a support during a hard time. When you see a pride flag, car sticker or poster, remember how much courage it took for them to be open.

Know that being an accepting and empathetic person could save a life in our community and it truly only takes one person showing support to change a life.

If you or someone you know has experienced sexual violence, advocates are here and ready to help you. Reach out to Support Within Reach at our 24/7 crisis hotlines: (800) 708-2727 in Beltrami, Clearwater, Hubbard and Cass, or (866) 747-5008 in Itasca and Aitkin Counties.

For more information about Support Within Reach, visit supportwithinreach.org.

Amanda Howard is an outreach and volunteer program coordinator at Support Within Reach.