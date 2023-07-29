Support Within Reach: Music therapy and sexual violence

Music plays an important role in the lives of many people today. It is a therapeutic method used to relieve stress, anxiety and depression.

Music is also a key factor in the healing process following incidents of sexual violence. It helps reconstruct the brain to begin imagining, thinking and creating during the post-traumatic process.

According to "Music therapy: A therapeutic tool for survivors," improvising and practicing music therapy on your own can be an enriching and rewarding experience.

Victims of sexual violence use music therapy to ground themselves and surround themselves with things that feel familiar and concrete. Imagine being at work or school, your mind is racing and nothing can get you out of the spiral of stress, then your favorite song comes on.

You get reminded of the time when you first heard the song, how happy it made you feel and why it became your favorite song. That feeling gives a sense of security and happiness to survivors during a time when all they feel is darkness.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sexual violence trauma is deeply rooted and is known to impair and rewire the brain. Music therapy is a technique that is used to achieve positive outcomes and better mental health. It creates intrapersonal connections and experiences while allowing someone to feel and live freely in their own body.

Someone who has experienced sexual violence is exposed to a level of violation that isn’t seen in other forms of trauma. Giving survivors the chance to reclaim their body and their feelings is something that music therapy greatly helps with.

Music helps survivors identify underlying sources of pain and work through them. Musical experiences can open a window to emotional awareness and expression.

While we are on the topic of music being a perfect outlet for survivors and those experiencing stress or trauma, Support Within Reach will be having its first annual Chords of Compassion event at Rapids Brewing in Grand Rapids on Aug. 20.

Local artists and bands will begin to play at 1 p.m. and around 4:30 p.m. there will be an open mic contest. This will be a great community event to showcase some amazing local music and delicious food and craft beverages from a locally-owned small business.

Then from 7 to 10 p.m. on Aug. 31, Support Within Reach will be having its annual Karaoke for a Cause event at Bemidji Brewing in Bemidji. There will be a local food vendor along with a wonderful selection of beverages (including non-alcoholic) from a local brewery.

This will be the perfect way to welcome BSU/NTC students back to Bemidji and surrounding areas as well as bring the community together for a night of musical fun. The event is free to attend and all ages are welcome, though donations are always accepted.

You can donate via our website at supportwithinreach.org.

ADVERTISEMENT

If you or someone you know has experienced sexual violence, advocates are here and ready to help you. Reach out to Support Within Reach at our 24/7 crisis hotlines: (800) 708-2727 in Beltrami, Clearwater, Hubbard and Cass, or (866) 747-5008 in Itasca and Aitkin Counties.

For more information about Support Within Reach, visit supportwithinreach.org.

Cassidy Brink is a development and outreach coordinator at Support Within Reach.