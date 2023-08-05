Pioneer Perspectives: Michigan's upper peninsula is a little slice of up-north paradise

BEMIDJI — After road-tripping to Michigan’s upper peninsula in June and not entirely knowing what to expect, I’m now convinced it should be a summer bucket list item for any Minnesotan.

The idea for the adventure was born this past winter when I was trying to conjure up a plan for a summer trip where my fiancé and I could hike, bike and camp for about a week. This destination also needed to be relatively close to Minnesota in order to keep our trip short and sweet.

Through my research, it became clear that Michigan’s upper peninsula was the perfect blend of these standards. The area seemed to be highly recommended for those who enjoy a bit of an off-the-grid trip, with the U.P.'s many trails, beaches and waterfalls as its main appeals.

After a roughly eight-hour drive from Bemidji, we arrived in the small town of Munising on the shore of Lake Superior, our first of two camping destinations.

The sun sets over Lake Superior on June 8, 2023, near Munising, Mich. Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer

Before I give the run-down on Munising, I need to at least mention the tiny town just west of it called Christmas. With a 35-foot-tall Santa Claus statue greeting visitors as they enter the town, and street names like Jingle Bell, Mrs. Claus and Candy Cane Lane, this town is just so whimsical.

According to exploringthenorth.com, the town was given its name when a Munising man started a roadside factory to make holiday gifts in 1938. As quirky as this town appeared in June, I bet it's quite magical in December.

We pitched our tent on the beach at Munising Tourist Park Campground and spent a couple of days searching for agates and beach glass in the lake, roasting hot dogs by the fire and checking out the area’s many waterfalls. There are four waterfalls within the city limits and a total of 17 in Alger County where Munising resides.

A portion of Alger Falls can be seen from a trail on June 9, 2023, near Munising, Mich. Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer

My favorite activity we did in Munising was a Lake Superior boat tour of the Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore. Known for its multicolored cliffs and unique sandstone formations, seeing this beautiful area is truly a can’t-miss opportunity in the U.P.

While there are miles of hiking trails above the cliffs where people can trek to a few of the formations, going on a boat tour gives tourists the chance to get close-up views and hear from a tour guide about the history of specific landmarks.

Kayakers paddle along the shoreline of Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore on June 11, 2023, on Lake Superior near Munising, Mich. Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer

After packing up the tent we headed west to our second and final stop in Marquette, the largest city in the upper peninsula, where we rented a rustic cabin at the Rippling River Resort along the Carp River.

During our two days in Marquette, we did a lot of hiking at Presque Isle Park, a little peninsula just north of town. One of the most popular activities tourists partake in at the park is cliff jumping 30 feet into the lake off the Black Rocks, but with the air temperature dipping below 45 degrees the day we visited, I wasn’t in love with the idea of diving into Lake Superior.

The Marquette Harbor Lighthouse is seen from the shore of Lake Superior on June 10, 2023, in Marquette, Mich. Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer

But decked out in hats and winter jackets, we still found plenty to do including checking out a few lighthouses, getting lost in the forest while mountain biking and having some delicious poutine at Stucko’s Pub and Grill.

After about four full days in Michigan, we reluctantly packed up and headed back to Minnesota, but not before stopping at yet another waterfall.

Visiting the U.P. was like a breath of fresh air, and to know it takes less than a day to drive there was the cherry on top of the trip. It had enough similarities to Minnesota to feel comfortable but with its own set of unique sights that made it a great adventure.

It’s important to note that we didn’t make many specific plans for this trip. As a very high-strung planning type of person, I relished the thought of taking a week off from the headache of creating daily itineraries. As difficult as it was to purposely not make plans, this allowed us to take it slow each day and allowed for a good mix of adventure and relaxation.

During a boat tour of Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore, we caught a glimpse of the Grand Island East Channel Lighthouse on June 11, 2023, on Lake Superior near Munising, Mich. Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer

If your idea of a great vacation is like mine — exploring the North Shore while wearing mittens in June, getting a little lost in the woods and feeling a little disconnected from the real world, I would highly recommend a road trip to the U.P.

And Michigan definitely hasn’t seen the last of me — Mackinac Island, the Kitch-iti-kipi freshwater spring and the Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore are high on my list for future trips.

