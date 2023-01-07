PIONEER PERSPECTIVES: Along with their entertainment value, pets are great companions

If the power went out at your house or apartment, you could be so lucky to have a pet to be your entertainment in place of Netflix, Hulu or YouTube — not to mention a source of comfort.

That being said, pets can be quite peculiar and it can be fun to take note of their quirks, whatever they may be.

In my experience, cats have a knack for innovating everyday items and locations into their very own napping spots. My parents’ cat, Colby, is no exception as he finds himself in some interesting places.

Colby came to my parents in May 2021. At this time, I was freshly graduated from Bemidji State University and in limbo before starting my first job out of college.

I had some time to spend with Colby before moving back to Bemidji in July and made note of the several creative ways he would contort, hide and simply relax in his newfound home.

His first day proved a bit overwhelming as he was hesitant to leave the corner of my parents’ porch for a good couple of days.

Our efforts to coax him out with food proved minimally successful although he soon sauntered over to the bathroom and took refuge behind the toilet. Colby wasn’t too concerned about people's privacy at this point.

Slowly but surely, he grew comfortable with the idea of staying away from random corners of the house and allowing his new family members to pay him with pets and attention. It took a bit longer to become friendly with our outside cats, which resulted in some aggressive hissing and threatening meow-ing that would be characteristic of a horror movie featuring cats.

But as time went on, he made himself at home and perhaps became too comfortable with his napping spots.

I spent a week house-sitting when my parents took an anniversary trip to South Dakota in May, during which I found Colby curled up in the bathroom sink. I wouldn’t consider Colby a small cat by any means, but he managed to make it work.

During that same week, he lay on the top of my parent’s couch with one of his front legs making it appear as though he was hugging the couch.

He has also found refuge in a laundry hamper before.

Colby finds refuge in a laundry hamper as one of his resting spots. Contributed

Fast forward to winter 2023, and he now has his own bed where he seemingly spends most of his time. Donning his favorite jingling collar since we’ve had him, he’s since added a bowtie collar to his wardrobe and has rocked a “Naughty or Nice” scarf during the holiday season.

Such attire complements Colby’s personality and ingenuity — not to mention his photogenic nature — all things that make him his own person in a human’s world.

If you’re fortunate enough to have a house pet that keeps you guessing with each pitter-patter step they take, and with each ring of their collar, don’t take it for granted.

I find that pets are a source of innocence and happiness whenever your personal or work life is lacking those two things.

BSU and Northwest Technical College recognize the importance of de-stressing with pets, specifically at their semiannual De-Stress with Pets events where students and faculty can mingle with furry friends ahead of finals week.

Having covered a couple of these events since starting at the Pioneer in August 2021, these gave me a chance to spend some time with cordial canines and friendly felines — and even Cleo the donkey this past December — when I’m not able to visit my parents or Colby.

Pet companionship and entertainment value are bar none, and they can keep you a bit more sane than you would be otherwise.

Such is the case with Colby the cat.

