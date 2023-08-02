Karla Eischens Column: Fostering cultural change at Sanford Bemidji

Every one of us will experience change in our lifetime. Changes in our careers, families, communities and even ourselves. When it comes to fostering meaningful cultural change within an organization, it’s a lot like the wind. We may not be able to see change around us, but we can feel it. With persistence and time, it erodes barriers and alters the world around us.

As care providers, we know that our responsibility to the people we serve and the care we provide extends beyond the walls of our medical centers and clinics. That is why we are prioritizing efforts to make our communities stronger and healthier. It is the core of everything we do.

As part of these efforts, we are intentionally pursuing ways to help Indigenous identifying patients and community members who make up more than 20% of those we serve. By taking an active role in the community and investing resources to drive more opportunities, we can help ensure accessible, culturally competent care for Native American and tribal communities in and around Bemidji.

Earlier this year, a video of an employee in their home saying disparaging remarks about Native Americans was posted to social media. We thoroughly reviewed the situation surrounding the post in question and took appropriate remedial action in response consistent with Sanford’s code of conduct and discrimination and harassment policies.

This video does not represent the views of our organization. However, we are learning from it, and it has highlighted gaps in our current community presence and opportunities to more actively engage and collaborate.

While we still have work to do, we are proud of the efforts we have made, in driving inclusion and belonging, as well as equitable access to culturally relevant care for Indigenous-identifying patients and community members.

Partnering with author and professor of Ojibwe, Dr. Anton Treuer, we’ve created and shared educational courses and presentations with staff that discuss the intersection of Ojibwe culture and health care.

We also began integrating special education into our annual nurse skills training, including how-to access materials for smudging, pipe and other spiritual ceremonies. Having all Sanford employees understand components of Ojibwe culture is part of enhancing the care we provide.

With the assistance of Sanford Native American Community Advocates, we’ve established a patient/community focus group and an internal, multidisciplinary committee to identify opportunities to improve care and create a more welcoming environment at Sanford Bemidji.

We take responsibility for the care we provide Indigenous-identifying patients, knowing that it also includes spiritual, emotional and physical healing. Community elders and educators have kindly shared their wisdom and spiritual guidance with the goal to build positive relationships with health care teams to improve health disparities seen within the Native American community.

These first steps are only the beginning. We look forward to continued learning, positive change and increased cultural literacy as part of our commitment to provide culturally sensitive care for all of our patients.

Karla Eischens, RPh, is the President and CEO of Sanford Health’s Bemidji region located in northern Minnesota. She can be reached at (218) 333-5264 or karla.eischens@sanfordhealth.org.