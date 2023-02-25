JOHN EGGERS COLUMN: To make schools safer, start over

We live in a violent world.

We need only to look around to see acts of violence occurring within our community, state and world. Violence is on television. Violence is in the news. Violence is in our movies. Violence is in our social media. Violence occurs in our homes. Violence occurs in the halls of Congress.

We have so much violence we have become immune to it. It doesn’t shock us. Someone gets shot, we say, “What else is new?”

We recently spent an entire Sunday watching a very violent sport called American football. We cheer the loudest when one player smacks another player. We secretly wish for a team's best player to be hurt so our team would have a better chance of winning.

Professional football players admit that the sport is becoming almost too violent to play. But, that’s who we have become.

Remember when schools were considered to be the safest places for students to be? I remember when one of my classmates put a tack on our teacher’s chair. That was about the extent of violence in our school.

The recent stabbing of a boy in Harding High School and the shooting at Michigan State University are not isolated incidents. They are a reminder that violence has invaded the culture in America’s schools.

We have had 65 mass shootings since the beginning of 2023. “Ho hum.”

We write and talk about who is to blame for this violence. We say that parents need to do more to teach their children to be nice and respectful. That’s true. We say that the clergy needs to preach more about nonviolent behavior. That’s true.

We need to do something about our liberal gun laws. That’s most certainly true. Our national leaders need to do a better job of modeling nonviolent behavior. That’s definitely true.

So, who is to blame? Practically every segment of our society can be blamed because violence is everywhere and we all have a part to play in curbing it.

Teachers practice drills and strategies to be proactive in trying to stem the violence before it occurs. Millions of dollars are spent on making schools safer by hiring more hall monitors and security personnel.

Schools purchase sophisticated cameras and metal detectors. We hire more mental health counselors. And, in spite of all of our valiant efforts, violence has become the norm.

For now, let’s forget about any more debates regarding wars and weapons and video games and movies and worrying about who is to blame. We continue to talk with very little action taking place and I don’t see any hope on the horizon.

Here’s a solution that may be of benefit to some schools that experience too much violence or believe something different must be done. In these schools, let’s start over.

Yes, let’s assume we are going to create a school where violence doesn’t exist. Let’s clear everyone out and begin anew. Let’s name our new school "Imagine High School."

Suppose Imagine High School has 500 students and 70 staff (certified and non-certified). We create teams of five individuals. These teams contain two certified staff, one non-certified staff, one parent (community volunteers) and one student (student volunteers).

Students are called in by groups of three to meet with each of the teams for one whole day. The gatherings will intentionally teach students what it means to be a good person, act in non-violent ways, and be an excellent student at Imagine High School.

The students are taught several things, for example:

1. What it means to show respect and care about your neighbor. 2. How to be successful in school. 3. What someone’s elders might say about living a good life. 4. What it means to have a diploma. 5. How to get along with teachers. 6. What a student can do who has social or academic issues.

Time is taken to reach and teach all of the students. Once all the students are taught about the new Imagine High School culture, they: 1. Sign a pledge to help make school a safe place. 2. Dedicate the school year to someone they respect. 3. Sign a pledge to graduate.

All students must undergo this orientation process before officially being admitted to Imagine High School.

There are three important caveats: 1. Teachers must show respect and compassion toward each student. 2. Teachers must teach with passion and commitment and make learning a fun and enjoyable experience. 3. When a student is not succeeding, efforts are made to help the student.

Once the orientation has been given to all the students, the Imagine High School is open for business. Should a student not live by their pledge, the student is called in and the “orientation” process is repeated. Granted, I left out some details, but I think you get the idea.

Do you think this will work? Martin Luther King Jr., Nelson Mandela, Gautama Buddha, Jesus Christ, and Mohandas Gandhi preached nonviolence by getting people to think differently about who they were and how to treat their neighbors.

They all tried to make nonviolence part of the global community culture. Were they successful? Our world may be worse off had it not been for their teaching.

Here’s the point I’m trying to make. The world pendulum has swung to become a violent rather than a nonviolent world. We need to change the pendulum so that it is turning toward nonviolence.

To make this happen, in some cases, we need to start over to ensure that our kids are getting the message. Can it be done? It’s worth a try — the lives of our youth matter.

Riddle: Why should you put candy under your pillow? (Answer: To have sweet dreams. We know we can have sweet dreams when our students see the meaning of nonviolence.)

John R. Eggers of Bemidji is a former university professor and area principal. He also is a writer and public speaker.