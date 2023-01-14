JOHN EGGERS COLUMN: Some thoughts about grief and grieving and sitting

When Peanuts cartoon characters were displeased with what Charlie Brown said or did, they would often say, “Good grief, Charlie Brown!”

I can’t imagine anytime when grief is good. Yes, we need to grieve, but it is not something we look forward to or wish to do. Yet, it is something we all experience.

The older we get the more often we experience situations where our emotions get the best of us and we grieve. The period of grief can last a few hours, days, months or years. It doesn’t get any easier.

Is there a right way to deal with grief? If there were, we would all be masters at it because we all have one thing in common. We grieve for people we loved and lost — relatives, friends and neighbors. We also grieve for the loss of a pet or our home in the case of moving or if our house is damaged.

I am no counselor or psychologist, so my knowledge of grief comes from what I experience and see others experience. I silently grieved when my parents and grandparents passed away. They were part of my life; they were part of me.

ADVERTISEMENT

Think of your brain as a puzzle. It is made up of many parts. It is made up of, for example, places where you have been, things you have done, people you have met, and people you have loved.

The people you have loved and cherished make up the larger pieces of your puzzle. The other things, whereas they are essential, occupy smaller spaces.

Once we lose someone we love, we can’t replace them. They represent a big hole in our puzzle or brain. Life goes on but grieving for someone makes life more difficult, which is to be expected. Each of us has our own way of coping with grief.

My grandmother died on Christmas Eve in 1988 at the age of 100. Naturally, every Christmas Eve, I think of her and the fun times we had together. Do I still grieve her loss? Some grief remains with us forever.

I finally put my fish house on the lake this past week. As I was doing so, I was thinking again about all the times my brother and I would go ice fishing with my father. He would be proud knowing that we carry on the ice fishing tradition in our family that he started.

Do I grieve for my father? Indeed, there isn’t a day that I don’t think about him and my mother.

Humor must be part of the healing process because at every funeral I have been to for the last 40 years, people have told humorous stories about the deceased to make us smile.

Is laughter the best medicine? I am sure it is right up there with crying one's eyes out. It’s one way people use to grieve.

ADVERTISEMENT

I gave my family a booklet for Christmas in which they were to write down one thing every day that represented a happy moment. Yes, life goes on, and those people we lost would want us to cherish every minute of it.

Looking for happy times is one way to do it. Anne Frank said, “Whoever is happy will make others happy too.” Maybe this should be our quest in life, to make others happy.

One of the hazards of grief and grieving is that it can have a deleterious or adverse effect on the brain. Grief can be addicting; we can’t let go of it. It prevents us from acting normally.

We don’t think straight. We make poor decisions. We may even treat the people that care about us in a harmful way. This is why people who are grieving often want time to themselves. Their brain and heart both have to heal.

Too often, we think like Charlie Brown and grieve over things that are not that important. The Vikings lost; big deal. I didn’t get a pay raise; you can try again. I didn’t win the lottery; join the crowd. My car had a flat tire; it can be fixed. My dinner didn’t turn out; you know the saying, “If at first, you don’t succeed...”

These things are like a speck of dust on a gnat’s eyelash. They just don’t matter.

Should you try to cheer people who are grieving? An excellent solution to help suffering people is to sit with them if you feel they need someone around. The best you can do is listen, be close, and offer to be there.

I often tell the story about my grandmother, who would visit a neighbor lady each evening who had mobility issues. I asked her once, “Grannie, what do you do at Mrs. Kanne’s house?” She responded, “Oh, I just sit with her.”

ADVERTISEMENT

If you are religious, you recognize the importance of faith in a higher power to help cope with a loss. This faith gives us hope and hope gives us strength to move forward.

As we search for answers to grieving, we can’t forget about one crucial word, “love.” Perhaps, Leo Tolstoy has the ultimate solution, “Only people who are capable of loving strongly can also suffer great sorrow, but this same necessity of loving serves to counteract their grief and heals them.”

Humor, recalling happy times, hope, love, and faith all help us grieve and help us overcome grief. The best solution, however, may be sitting.

Riddle: What goes up but never comes down? (Answer: Your age). Grieving doesn’t get that much easier the older one gets. We learn to accept it and move on with our lives.

100%

Thanks to the Red Lake Chemical Health Program for including 100% stickers in their tote bags for their recent conference.

John R. Eggers of Bemidji is a former university professor and area principal. He also is a writer and public speaker.