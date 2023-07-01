JOHN EGGERS COLUMN: A positive link between Bemidji and Red Lake Nation

Often overlooked when studying the history of Minnesota, especially the history of the Red Lake Nation and Bemidji, is the long-time, often-forgotten link between the two communities, initiated by Giacomo Beltrami in 1823.

This past weekend, as many of you know, the Beltrami County Historical Society celebrated the 200th anniversary of Giacomo Beltrami coming to this area to discover the northernmost source of the Mississippi.

Guess what? He found it.

With the help of the Red Lake guides, he probably would not have found it. He had been traveling for weeks. He left his hometown in Italy in 1821, trying to figure out what he wanted to do or where he would go.

More or less, he was kicked out of his country — a rebel without a cause, a man without a country.

His friend, Giulia, in Italy, had passed away, and he was heartbroken. What could he do that would draw attention to his kind-hearted Countess friend? What could he do to regain his dignity?

All of the speakers that BCHS brought in to celebrate Beltrami recognized the respect that he had shown toward Indigenous people throughout his travels. He wanted to learn as much as he could about Native Americans, which were foreign to Europeans.

Beltrami was an explorer, but he was also a scientist, a botanist, a map maker, an author, a collector and a romantic. More importantly, he held a high regard for all Native people.

The story of Beltrami should be told to every student in Beltrami County because the history of white people and their relationship to Indigenous people in this area began arguably with Beltrami.

Had this positive relationship continued over the next two hundred years, the history of the area and the relationships with the Red Lake Nation may have been an entirely different story especially as it relates to treaties.

Beltrami traveled north on the Mississippi in the first steamboat (named the Virginian), going to Fort St. Anthony (now Fort Snelling). Along the way, the steamboat would stop, and Beltrami would mingle with Native Americans and, if possible, trade with them.

He was highly interested in securing any artifacts that would help explain their culture. To this end, as you know, he acquired an extensive collection now on display in a museum in Bergamo, Italy.

I always thought these artifacts should be returned to the Indigenous people from whom he acquired them. After listening to the presenters at the celebration, I am happy the artifacts are in a safe and secure place in Italy. This gives visitors to the museum an opportunity to learn about the First Americans and, especially, about the First Americans in northern Minnesota.

Only by sharing cultures can we truly know one another, and Beltrami’s story allows us to realize the positive link between Bemidji and Red Lake via Beltrami. How so?

First, Beltrami relied on the help of Native people along the way. He began to build bridges where there were no bridges. He did this by learning some of their languages and taking a sincere interest in their culture.

Second, there was also some cultural exchange, especially language. Native Americans were unfamiliar with Italian, but some could speak French, the international language at the time.

Knowing another language helps to break down barriers. One small example is the red umbrella Beltrami carried with him. Not having seen one before, it fascinated Native people as the Indian artifacts also fascinated him.

Third, the Red Lake people provided Beltrami with a few rest days. After weeks of walking, paddling and pulling his canoe, he had to have been exhausted. They gave him food and shelter. No doubt Beltrami asked many questions, as did his hosts.

Beltami’s meeting with Red Lakers was the first educational/cultural conference between a white man and the Red Lake people.

Fourth, and of most interest to Beltrami, was to know the source of the Mississippi. Here, the Red Lake people were glad to show him. They could have said, “Find it yourself.” But they were helpful to anyone who showed respect for their culture, so they were happy to guide Beltrami to a little “heart-shaped” lake located not too many miles away to the south.

Beltrami named the lake “Giulia” (Julia) in honor of his special friend in Italy. At last, he found the body of water on the Continental Divide, where the waters flow north through beautiful Red Lake and to Hudson Bay and then south through Big Turtle Lake, and eventually to the Gulf of Mexico.

“If you wish to see the westernmost source of the Mississippi, we can show you that also,” said his friends.

Beltrami was tired. He did what he set out to do. He was the first white person to discover the northernmost source of the Mississippi and was very happy to name it Lake Julia. He returned to Fort St. Anthony and continued his journey to Mexico.

Giacomo would be honored to know of the celebration held in his name. He was never indeed shown much appreciation for his travels and his writings. He would have been more honored to tell about the kindness shown to him by the Red Lake Nation and other Indigenous people along his journey.

Beltrami is one of Minnesota’s most forgotten heroes, but he is not so forgotten here after the recent celebration. That’s the way it should be.

Riddle: What did one virus say to another virus? (Answer: Stay away. I’ve got penicillin.) It was fate that brought Beltrami to this area. He didn’t stay away. What would our county have been named had he not been here?

John R. Eggers of Bemidji is a former university professor and area principal. He also is a writer and public speaker.