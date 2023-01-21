JEREMY OLSON COLUMN: Reviewing our course as we head into 2023

As we embark on a new year, I wanted to review with our community the course that we are on as we move into 2023.

We have a host of challenges and opportunities before us. We have welcomed five new board members to our board and will be working in the next few months to develop a shared vision of our future.

A large part of this shared vision will be encompassed in the district strategic planning process that will begin around April of this year.

This planning process will incorporate many voices and it is our hope that you will make your voice heard. There will be opportunities for community and stakeholder input during this process to help us formulate our strategic plan.

It is our intention to listen to these various voices as our path forward is not divided, but united. Consistent with our national motto “e pluribus unum” which is Latin for “out of many, one,” our goal is to take the will of many voices and forge it into a unified direction for our district.

ADVERTISEMENT

One of the key components that I will be championing in this strategic plan is a highly focused educational plan that focuses on two things: strategies to improve the mastery of foundational educational skills and to answer the question of what it means to graduate from Bemidji High School.

As the pandemic fades into our memories, we have some enduring challenges for students who may not have strong foundational skills. While many of our students have bounced back and are on track, we still have students who are below mastery level in reading and math.

It is crucial that we continue to work to bring these students to a place where they gain mastery in these subjects. The question becomes how do we catch these students up and what does this programming look like?

The second question that I would pose is what should a high school graduate from Bemidji High School know and be able to do? What does graduation mean for the student beyond just receiving a diploma? Do our graduates have the skills, dispositions and experience to succeed in tomorrow’s world?

Our students benefit from the rich course offerings at Bemidji High School and also have the option to take advantage of our Career Academies. I would argue that Bemidji High School does a great job of preparing students for their future.

Our students have more opportunities than most of their peers in this part of the state. However, could we do better? How can we make the high school experience even more beneficial and relevant for our students? How can we get more of our students to explore their interests and how can we better connect them to their passion?

It is no secret that I am excited to begin the strategic planning process. We want to listen to our community, our staff and the various stakeholders of our district as we start to craft our path forward together.

We can and will do better as we commit ourselves to excellence in every aspect of our school. We can achieve the difficult tasks ahead if we come together as one community with the common purpose of ensuring our children a brighter future.

ADVERTISEMENT

Jeremy Olson is the superintendent of Bemidji Area Schools. He can be reached at (218) 407-9645 or dr_jeremy_olson@isd31.net.