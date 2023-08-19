JEREMY OLSON COLUMN: Moving forward together as we head into a new school year

Greetings from Bemidji Area Schools! I am excited to begin this school year as we continue to move forward together.

I am proud of the work our staff has been doing to improve outcomes at Bemidji Area Schools. We are so fortunate to have such a caring and dedicated staff that is focused on making our schools even better places for kids and families.

As I stated last year, one of my commitments to you as a community is to be open and transparent in my communication. My job is to give you a sense of where we are going directionally and inform you of what is happening in our school district. This commitment will be enshrined as a component of our strategic plan moving forward.

Bemidji Area Schools will continue to be a leader in connecting students with their passions as we prepare them for a future yet unseen. Bemidji Career Academies currently has 15 different career academies with 22 pathways for students to explore.

These academies are aligned with and supported by a variety of local businesses. I would like to extend a thank you to our business partners for their continued support of our career academies. Without these business partners, we could not provide these opportunities to our students.

As we begin the 2023-2024 school year, there are a couple of items I would like to point out for your consideration.

Applications for educational benefits

Last year we asked for your help in filling out the Application for Educational Benefits form which is tied to funding from the state. During the pandemic, we lost around $2 million as a district due to people not filling out this form.

You responded to this call and as a result, our revenue increased to where it was prior to the pandemic. We are once again asking you to complete the Application for Educational Benefits form.

Legislative action last spring resulted in breakfast and lunch being offered free for all students. Applications that qualify under the income guidelines bring an additional funding source to the school. I want to encourage parents to take the time to fill out these forms if there is any possibility of qualifying.

Qualifying applications increase state funding, potentially increase preschool funding and increase the likelihood of success for future grants. Qualification depends on the total household income as well as the number of people in the household.

These state funds have no impact on local taxes and are used locally which helps our community. You can find these forms by going to the district website at bemidji.k12.mn.us and clicking on the banner “Complete an Application for Educational Benefits.”

Student orientations

We are holding student orientations to ensure that students feel welcomed and have an opportunity to see their school.

The Middle School will hold orientation in two sessions on from 4:15 to 5:45 p.m. and 5:45 to 7 p.m. on Aug. 30. Elementary Schools will hold orientation from 8:30 to 11:15 a.m. on Aug. 31. Freshmen orientation is from 8 a.m. to noon on Aug. 31.

Bemidji Area Schools has so much to offer our students from strong elementary schools, STEAM courses, exceptional fine arts programming, expansive course offerings, career academies, strong preschool and early learning programs as well as much more.

I look forward to continuing to work with our wonderful staff and community as we work to make Bemidji an even better place for kids and families.

If you have any questions or would like to connect about Bemidji Area Schools please feel free to reach out to me. Go Jacks!

Jeremy Olson is the superintendent of Bemidji Area Schools. He can be reached at (218) 407-9645 or dr_jeremy_olson@isd31.net.