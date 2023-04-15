DAVE HENGEL COLUMN: Growing our economy and growing our workforce go hand-in-hand

I was once at a conference on economic strategic planning and the leader said, “It doesn’t matter how fast you’re climbing if your ladder is on the wrong wall.” Strategy matters.

A few months back, I shared with you Greater Bemidji’s vision — for the greater Bemidji area to be the state’s emerging regional center. I also shared how our strategy to get there and how we will focus our efforts on five key focus areas.

The focus areas include supporting entrepreneurs and new business startups, encouraging hometown business growth and expansion, promoting the region to growing companies, and investing in “place-making initiatives” that improve our region’s quality of life. These were chosen specifically to move our region toward our shared vision.

Perhaps the most critical area of focus given today’s economy is the final one —to build a talented workforce. I’d like to share with you why workforce is so critical to our region’s economic growth and what we are doing to position our region to succeed.

The workforce challenge: Where did all the workers go?

We are currently in the tightest labor market in recorded history. Today, in our region, we estimate there are 2.5 available jobs for every person seeking employment. In other words, if every available worker filled an open position in the region, a majority of open jobs would still be unfilled.

Workforce is the greatest long-term challenge facing our economy. Demographic trends predicted this challenge, allowing us to begin addressing workforce concerns over a decade ago.

Initiatives such as 218 Relocate and our own training center — the Minnesota Innovation Initiative — are intentional efforts to ensure our community has the workforce we need now and in the future. Our workforce focus also pushes us to address childcare, transportation, housing and other challenges that prevent people from participating in our economy.

How did we get here?

Certainly, there were short-term impacts on the labor force resulting from the pandemic. People’s lives and jobs were disrupted. Retirements were higher than expected. Workers were faced with both childcare and elder care challenges. When or whether we will return to pre-pandemic labor force participation is being debated by economists today.

While the pandemic certainly impacted the labor market, the fact is our labor force participation (defined as the percent of people 16 years or older in the workforce) has been declining since the year 2000 — dropping roughly 7% over that time. Is 7% significant?

If the same percentage of people 16 and older were working today as did in 2000, there would be 2,400 more workers just in the greater Bemidji region alone. That’s a big number.

The driver of the declining workforce is an aging population. As the baby boom generation retires, there simply has not been enough population growth to make up for their exiting the labor market.

In other words, more people are leaving the labor force (primarily via retirement) than are entering the workforce. While we can’t reverse the demographic shifts, communities and economic development organizations like Greater Bemidji can and should work along the margins to ease the tight labor market. And that’s exactly what we are doing.

Greater Bemidji’s response

Given the background provided above, clearly, talent and workforce development initiatives have to be central to what we do at Greater Bemidji. To grow our economy and create broad-based prosperity, we have to do all we can to welcome more people into the regional labor market. We focus on three key areas:



Reducing barriers to entering the workforce

Encouraging and supporting adaptive hiring practices

Recruiting additional workers to the region

The first way to increase the labor force participation rate is to remove barriers that prevent current residents of the region from entering the job market. One of the largest barriers is access to child care.

Over the past several years, Greater Bemidji has worked to support our existing child care providers as well as grow the childcare options available in the region. Most recently, we supported, via a state Department of Employment and Economic Development grant, child care development work being done at St. Phillip's and First Lutheran Churches.

We are actively working to develop childcare options in the Sanford Health/Technology Park area. While the need is large, we are trying to create childcare options, one spot at a time.

Another barrier to employment is having the skills and background to access good-paying jobs. In response, Greater Bemidji was one of the first economic development organizations to launch its own training center — the Minnesota Innovation Initiative (MI2).

In partnership with Bemidji State, Northwest Technical College and the region’s manufacturers, MI2 trains and places 100 plus or our community members annually in manufacturing jobs throughout north-central Minnesota. MI2 is now seen as a statewide model of providing timely, cost-effective skill-based training that results in career-level jobs for the trainees.

In addition, Greater Bemidji is working with companies to adjust personnel policies to meet the needs of a changing workforce. For example, one local company created a shift from 9 am to 3 pm specifically to meet the needs of school-age parents.

Companies are looking at their hours of operation, their education and experience requirements, remote work and other hiring practices to support the diverse needs of workers.

Removing barriers for our current community members is not enough. We have to find ways to increase the number of workers entering our region’s workforce.

We partnered with the Bemidji School District to launch the Bemidji Career Academies which not only helps the students test the waters on occupations but opens their eyes to the career opportunities right here in our backyard. Our ultimate goal is to keep our talent in north-central Minnesota.

Finally, Greater Bemidji has worked hard over the past few years to recruit additional families and workers to our region. Our 218 Relocate program, initially targeted to remote workers, now promotes the region to all workers regardless of current job or occupation.

The 218 Relocate program is our welcome mat to the region, supporting families relocating here and integrating them into our great community. The program has been very effective, serving nearly 300 new community members over the last few years.

The program has garnered a significant amount of state and national press, raising the profile of the region as a great place to live, work and raise a family.

All these initiatives are targeted at increasing our available workforce and supporting our workers. Yet two things are clear. There is much more to do, and Greater Bemidji doesn’t have all the answers.

We’d love to hear what ideas you have. What are the barriers affecting your ability to enter the workforce? What place-making initiatives can we invest in to make the greater Bemidji region a location of choice for workers and families? How can we support our local businesses more?

Drop me an email to share your ideas.

Dave Hengel is the executive director of Greater Bemidji Economic Development. He can be reached at (218) 444-5757 or dhengel@greaterbemidji.com.