The New York Times released an article called “ The Cotton Tote Crisis ” in August of this year in which the author revealed that according to a 2018 study by the Ministry of Environment and Food in Denmark, an organic cotton tote needs to be used 20,000 times to offset its overall impact of production, when compared to its plastic single-use counterparts.

That means the bag has to be used daily for 54 years for its carbon footprint to be less than that of plastic bags.

In all fairness to my tote-carrying Earth-loving brethren, there are some valid counterpoints to the argument. For one, cotton is biodegradable and renewable; plastic, a petroleum-based product, is not. In personal experience, bringing my own bags also tends to limit my personal shopping and forces me to make more thoughtful purchases.

But the real point here is that there is a lot of greenwashing out there. Greenwashing is a marketing tactic that makes good Samaritans believe they are helping the planet when they make certain purchases. It’s why soda cans and plastic water bottles now demand on their labels that you recycle them. Even recycling isn’t as straightforward as the recycling campaigns want you to think. Electric cars, elephant pants, Impossible meat, and yes, reusable tote bags, are all loosely tied to sustainable consumerism. Maybe that’s an oxymoron, though.

Maybe there isn’t sustainable consumerism.

I’ve mentioned electric cars before, for example. As part of the Biden administration’s goal to have a sustainable fleet of government cars on the road, he has put both verbal and financial support into electric vehicle infrastructure.

However, there is a danger in assuming that gas vehicles are bad and electric vehicles are good; by what metrics are we measuring?

Mining for lithium, a key component in electric car batteries, is contaminating parts of China and South America. The U.S. electric grid may not be able to handle the addition of millions of electric cars, especially after watching the grid collapse in Texas this winter.

Furthermore, I’ve recently learned that electric, petrol and diesel cars aren’t even the only three options -- BMW is already producing hydrogen-fueled cars in Europe. Hydrogen doesn’t have to be mined; it just has to be separated out of a water molecule.

Yet even hydrogen-fueled single-family (or worse, single-owner) vehicles ignore what is perhaps the real solution to social, environmental and economic transport, which is public transportation. In many ways, it is behavior change, not product trade-outs, that could lead us to a more sustainable future.

As with electric cars and tote bags that require land, water and manure to grow cotton (on land that could be used to grow food) that must be processed into bags that last in our closets only a handful of years, the elephant pants and Impossible meat too have their issues.

After seven years of vegetarianism, the food I now avoid at the grocery store is actually bananas due to rainforest deforestation and the high rates of infertility that Central Americans are experiencing due to banana pesticides. It is not always so black and white which purchases are "clean" and which have dirty histories -- sweatshops, high environmental cost, full of toxins, etc.

If we continue making these "environmental" purchases that assuage our guilt, we may also fall into Jevons Paradox, which insinuates that when something becomes more efficient, we, therefore, use it more. Sometimes so much so that the overall impact becomes greater than the original, less efficient version.

Take airplanes, for example. Airplanes have only become more fuel-efficient over time, such that they use less fuel per flight than ever before. But, because less fuel makes flying more affordable, we fly more than we ever have in human history (pandemic stats not included). Therefore, although we are being more fuel-efficient per flight, we are actually burning more fuel overall than we did when the flights were less efficient.

So it’s not just about efficiency. And it’s not about trading out one store-bought item for another. Since this was a lot of information all at once, to simplify, the question is, what can we do about it?

As individuals, I think it’s really a two-step process. First, buy less and buy used. Buying high-quality, long-lasting products and becoming more immune to fast-paced trends makes a lot more sense than "supporting" the elephants and then abandoning the pants when a different social cause gains traction.

Second, do your own research. I know that zero-waste social media accounts tout the benefits of shampoo bars, and hey -- maybe they are the solution to plastic packaging. But maybe they aren’t. Keeping a critical eye will help us to find more creative and ingenuitive solutions to our needs (and even wants).

That said, to take care of our environment is going to require a holistic, all-hands-on approach. We can’t just buy long-lasting Patagonia sweaters and assume the work is done. Governments and corporations have to get on board.

Our economic paradigm built on growth must be staved back, and the environmental services provided by trees, lakes, animals and insects must be incorporated into our equation.

Buying or not buying that grocery tote isn’t going to make or break the environmental crisis, but if we intend on leaving this world better than we found it, we ought to reevaluate our personal investments as a starting point.

Originally from Phoenix, Ariz., Rachel Beglin now resides in Bemidji. She is a former Peace Corps Volunteer, sustainability advocate, gardener, writer and coffee enthusiast. She can be reached at beglinr@gmail.com.