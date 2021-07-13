The old child-rearing adage goes, “It takes a village.” Though I’m no mother, the sentiment resonates. It seems daunting to have, feed, house and raise a family on your own. To-do lists drag on, and it takes a lot of work with seemingly no room for mistakes to keep a household going.

So my question is: why have we done away with the village?

In other cultures, particularly those in collectivist societies (which value the community over the individual) and societies where respect for elders is emphasized, the "village" is largely intact. Japan is a notable example. Ojibwe culture, too, deeply respects its elders. What does this look like? It materializes as sons and daughters who start their own families near where their grandparents are buried. It means knowing your cousins, your neighbors, and your cousins’ neighbors. It means sponge-bathing your mother instead of putting her in a nursing home.

Culturally, we in mainstream U.S. culture strive for individualism. For my family, it was a mark of success that both my sister and I attended out-of-state colleges. Yet looking back, I wonder why I felt, at 18, the need to put 2,000 miles between us. In those still-formative years, I could have greatly leaned on my family.

Beyond college -- if one chooses to attend -- the next step for most young people is one of the most unwise investments of capital: rent. Instead of moving home to save money, most of my young friends are paying rent to landlords after landing their first jobs. While the independence and pull-yourself-up-by-your-bootstraps attitude have their appeal, I question this now. Paying large sums of our salaries to landlords seems like unequal distribution of wealth. A ripoff, even. At the end of the lease, most have little to show for it in their bank accounts.

Yet we act like those people are the winners, and the kid staying at home lacks ambition.

In summary, trying to get by on our own at a young age is financially and emotionally difficult. Still, we persevere. We work multiple jobs; we stress; we take out loans; we party; we visit our folks for the major holidays. And then it’s all going to pay off, right?

Turns out… not really. After the first job, first apartment phase, I watch friends settle down, get married, buy their first homes. Yet again, the unit of our society is a small, nuclear family. The village has been reduced to a teenaged babysitter every other Saturday night.

Otherwise, parents are expected to juggle it all: soccer practice, math homework, bills, college fund, being a role model, feeding everyone healthy food. All while still being emotionally available, Instagram-worthy, fully functioning adults with social lives, hobbies, and a healthy romantic relationship. As individualists, these young families have to accumulate everything, from kitchen utensils to winter coats to drills, just like every other family on their block.

Then, to keep from burdening their children with their end-of-life care or its expenses, they have to keep working toward their retirement fund, even as the kiddos leave the nest.

I know a lot of folks who manage all of this and more. My parents, for one. But at 25, I look at this lineup and feel prematurely exhausted. I’m grateful my parents have put away something for their retirement, but I’m saddened that we all assumed, even when I was still in the womb, that I wouldn’t take care of them. That they would burden me in some way.

The takeaway here is not to lean more on our families, though of course, that is an option. In general, I think we could all benefit from a little humility, a little more bartering, a little more borrowing, and a little more asking for help.

If a family is an inaccessible or painful route, I know people who live in beautiful, intentional living situations with other groups, young people, or families who spread chores and child-rearing and working and gardening out across a span of adults; people who save a lot of money and reduce a lot of stress through simply sharing. Exciting cooperative living situations, from hippie communes to just well-networked apartment buildings could revolutionize the future of mutual aid in this country.

Going back to village-like communities -- family or not -- could be the solution to many of our societal ails today, from climate change to suicide and mental health. Realizing that doing it all by ourselves is actually a relatively recent phenomenon and remembering that human beings for millennia have survived best in tribal conditions could reset the isolated, individualist culture that seems to be making us sick and stressed.

I’ve only had a small taste of adulthood, I know. But already, I can see that it’s going to take a village, and I’m going to stop pushing mine away.

Originally from Phoenix, Ariz., Rachel Beglin now resides in Bemidji. She is a former Peace Corps Volunteer, sustainability advocate, gardener, writer and coffee enthusiast.