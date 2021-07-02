There is something cliché about a departing newspaper reporter writing a farewell column. I’m not even the first "Hannah" from the Pioneer to do so this month.

Despite this, I would be remiss not to attempt to put into words the impact Bemidji and its citizens have had on me in the last year and a half spent telling their stories.

I began working at the Pioneer as a multimedia reporter in February 2020, right before the pandemic rocked the globe. While in this role, I’ve grown as a reporter and worked hard to expand our coverage of Bemidji’s neighboring tribal nations as well as our local schools.

My brief albeit memorable time in Bemidji can be measured by evening walks to Brigid’s Pub, Paul and Babe sightings, dripping cones of Lakeside Dairy Queen ice cream, and of course, stories filed and photos snapped. During my mere 16 months at the Pioneer, I have written dozens upon dozens of stories. Here is my personal highlight reel:

Meeting an 80-year-old Navy vet passing through Bemidji while paddling his way to the Gulf of Mexico in a kayak.

Trying my hand at photographing softball, baseball, basketball, wrestling, hockey and tennis.

Seeing where the buffalo roam, on a newly developed bison ranch in Red Lake Nation.

Climbing a ladder in Linda Lemmer’s pole barn to photograph the Greco-romanesque pieces of the Old Bemidji High School arch.

Standing in a crowd in front of the 45th president of the United States, speed writing about his sprawling, bombastic speech from under the wing of a parked airplane, after a long workday of covering local protests and being sniffed by Secret Service dogs.

Caravaning through the woods with U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar and Bemidji City Councilor Audrey Thayer to hear from Line 3 opponents.

Spending hours poring over archives, learning about a Bemidji from a time long before me.

Walking across the roof of the Oshkiimaajitahdah building in Red Lake for a story about the nation’s renewable energy initiative.

Covering the Red Lake State of the Band Address, just after months of restrictions were lifted.

Viewing the Headwaters of the mighty Mississippi covered in a picturesque dusting of snow.

Shedding tears with alumni and teachers as Central Elementary closed its doors.

Observing a second-grade distance learning class, watching district staff gear into action during the stay-at-home order -- keeping students educated and fed -- and interviewing dozens of impressive and inspiring area graduates for our annual graduation profiles.

Reporting on the unique charter and private schools in the area, particularly enjoying being a part of Unplugged Day at AWCL, and being welcomed into classes at the new Heartland Christian High School.

And of course, learning more about public school funding than I ever thought possible.

I came to Bemidji right before the world turned upside down and I had a front-row seat to the resilience of this community. Though I didn’t meet many of my regular sources face-to-face until months after I began, the people I spoke to in Bemidji for work or otherwise, always greeted me with a hefty dose of “Minnesota Nice.”

I also arrived in Bemidji at a low point in my life, as I had just been laid off from my job working at the newspaper in International Falls, feeling discouraged about my future prospects in journalism. In moving to Bemidji, I was offered a second chance.

In addition to new friends, I’ll be leaving Bemidji with all of the new interests I acquired during my pandemic free time: making candles, baking crusty bread, snowshoeing and even buying a pair of pet rats.

Though I’m a Minnesota gal through and through, the next leg of my journey will take me south.

I will begin my next chapter in Chapel Hill in the heart of North Carolina at the end of July. My boyfriend, Will, will be pursuing a doctoral degree there. And me? Well, I’m not really sure yet, but I can only hope I will end up somewhere as supportive as the Bemidji Pioneer.

