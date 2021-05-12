Lake Julia is a slow starter. With the water temperature in the 50s, I don’t expect much action on opening day. Of course, I am not the best fisherman in the world so don’t base your fortune on what I say. I will be trying for anything that bites including bullheads. Yes, I will be that desperate. I just know that I will be needing some alternative things to do if there isn’t too much or any action on the water. You might be in the same boat with me.

How many different species of wildlife can you see? There is always an occasional muskrat meandering along the shore. Its tail will be swishing back and forth as its beady eyes look for some choice water plants to devour. They are a bold and often fearless animal and they don’t get too upset by an unwelcome boat. If it is a nasty day they will be smart and stay in their cozy home, which could be a house or a den along the shore. I may do the same.

Take note of all of the species of birds this time of year. Hooded mergansers, wood ducks, mallards, swans, herons, pelicans, cormorants, kingfishers, ring-billed gulls, terns, eagles and ospreys will make their presence known throughout the day. If you are lucky you may find an osprey doing his or her death defying dive into the water as if it were the out of control Chinese rocket. The osprey dive never seizes to thrill me.

I will probably fish alone on opening day so I won’t have anyone to reminisce with. Of course, I talk to myself when I’m fishing. It’s perfectly fine to reminisce alone especially when I need expert advice. Because I lived in a fishing community in southern Minnesota, opening day was a big event in town. Iowa tourists would fill the dozen or so resorts on our two lakes. Cafes and bars would enjoy a booming business as well as grocery stores and gas stations. The town would be jumping and jiving.

My brother and I would take our red and white Schwinn bikes and ride along the shore watching people fish and seeing the many boats in the water. Iowa fishermen would occupy any vacant shoreline space to cast a line with a sinker and night crawler to catch those ugly yellow bellied bullheads. They caught them by the gallons. The limit was 100 and it still is 100 today. What do the rough fish know about survival that the game fish don’t?

My father would be out at midnight wearing hip boots and casting a crank bait for walleyes next to the Cannon River outlet. Near him would be a friend, Marlowe Burns, who made his own baits and would come home with a nice stringer of walleyes. He also knew more about trapping fox than anyone I have ever met. He could dry clean your clothes and whistle a tune at the same time.

If the fish aren’t biting, this is a good time to try some new crank baits that have eagerly been waiting to take a swim. If I can catch a few northern pike, that would be fine. A nice fresh pike where all the bones have been removed and fried in a Chef Roberts mix is as good as any fish. Well, maybe not as good as a bullhead.

This year Lake Julia has a limit of five sunfish. That’s not many but if this experiment works by growing bigger sunnies, that’s fine. You can have 20 in possession. The limit for northern pike in our area is 10. That’s a lot of meat if you fill out.

I generally don’t fish to see how big of a fish I can catch. I love to eat fresh fish of all varieties. If I can catch several 20-inch pike, that’s fine.

It’s always enjoyable to observe the lakeshore homes. Some are neat and tidy and some are just the opposite. Most homes, I am happy to say, do not have freshly mowed lawns down to the shoreline but are keeping the shoreline as natural as they can. As you can see in most lakes, the fertilizer run-off has helped produce so many weeds that it is a challenge for some to even get their boats out.

We always count the boats on the lake and try to observe any that are having some action. It’s fun to watch other fishermen pull in a big one. The one thing about fishing that keeps attracting people is the anticipation. Everyone is quietly saying to themselves, "This could be the day."

Fishing has a calming effect. Everyone who is angry should have to spend a couple of hours on the lake with a fishing pole in his or her hand. Former President Herbert Hoover said, "Be patient and calm — for no one can catch fish in anger." I have found that I am more likely to catch fish with a positive attitude than the opposite. I am sure you feel the same.

I admire those people who can place fishing near the top of their list in life as important things to do. They would rather have a bad fishing day than a good day at work. If they aren’t fishing, they are thinking about it. Do you suppose that attitude is conducive to longevity?

What is your best fishing movie? "The Old Man and the Sea." "Moby Dick." "Grumpy Old Men." Then there are the people who think of fishing as a religion and don’t give too much thought about skipping church on Sunday mornings. They believe in the principle mentioned in “A River Runs Through It” which was, “In our family, there was no clear line between religion and fly fishing.” I am sure there will be a lot of sinners on the lake Sunday morning. Of course, with virtual services, we don’t have to feel too guilty.

In the words of the Sergeant Phil Esterhaus on "Hill Street Blues" upon completing his morning briefing, "Let’s be careful out there." Remember, you can tune a guitar but you can’t tuna fish.

Riddle: What do sharks like to eat? (Answer: fish and ships). I hope many of our graduates will remember to put fishing at the top of their list.

John R. Eggers of Bemidji is a former university professor and area principal. He also is a writer and public speaker.