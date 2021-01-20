An elder is someone who is a witness to the way we should live. Who do you know that has been a witness to the way you live?

Think about the elders in your life. Think about your parents and grandparents. Weren’t they a witness to the way you should live? There are always exceptions but in general, elders' lives are based on fundamental truths that we all can agree upon.

The term “elder” didn’t really mean that much to me until I lived and worked on the White Earth and Red Lake Nations. In the white community, we don’t refer to older people as elders in the same sense as Native Americans refer to elders. We have church elders. We have senior citizens. We have elderly people. Although the white community regards our seniors with respect and admiration, the term “elder” has a different meaning in the Native community as well as in Latin American countries.

My granddaughter refers to me as "El Viejo." Translated this means, "the old man," which in our country has a sort of derogatory connotation. In Spanish speaking countries, when someone is called "El Viejo," it’s a sign of respect and honor.

In Native communities elders are always present at ceremonies, public meetings and council meetings. They are always present at feasts, powwows and gatherings. I have had three different education jobs in Native nations spanning 40 years and in all cases there were elders on the school board who interviewed me. Elders are present because they represent a bridge from the past to the present. Why is this so important?

There are 574 federally recognized American Indian Nations in the United States. All face some degree of vulnerability in terms of extinction. For example, CNN recently reported that there are only 2,000 people remaining who can speak the Cherokee language and they want these people to be first in line to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

Languages are the foundation for any culture whether it be a Native American language or any other language. When the language is lost, the culture is likely to follow. It is acknowledged that elders do represent true witnesses to how Native people should act. As we think of our parents and grandparents the same can be said for elders in any culture.

For example, elders represent honesty. Ask an elder a question, they will give you an honest and straightforward answer. If you ask an elder about what you should do in a certain situation, they will tell you and they usually are right. Why? Because they have wisdom, which, by the way, is one of the Seven Sacred Teachings of tribal communities.

Elders have less regard for things. They realize that material things have little value in life’s big picture. They teach us to take pleasure just in seeing our families, in enjoying a good meal, in watching the sunset. They don’t need anything other than knowing that someone loves them and cares about them. How tragic it is today when so many elders are confined to nursing homes and cannot see those who care about them the most.

King Solomon was the richest man that ever lived. He had 7,000 wives. He received 25 tons of gold for each of the 39 years of his reign. He had 40,000 stalls of horses for his chariots. Solomon is known as the smartest person that ever lived. He had everything but in the end, he admitted that it was all vanity. George Sand (1804-1876), French romantic author said, "Vanity is the quicksand of reason." Can you think of anyone today who might fit this description?

Elders are humble people. War veterans seldom talk about their heroic experiences. Men and women who grew up in hard times but managed to make a comfortable life for themselves give modest accounts of how they overcame hardships. Their advice would be to do everything with a good heart and not to look for anything in return. This way you will never be disappointed.

Elders like a good laugh. Red Lake Chairman Darrell Seki, Sr., usually tells a joke at the end of his speeches because he knows that people, and especially elders, like a good joke. An elderly woman calls a neighbor to tell him she has this very difficult puzzle to put together and she just can’t figure it out. She needs help. The only thing she knows is that the final picture should look like a rooster. The man says, “I’ll be right over.” “See,” she says. “I have the pieces spread out over the table. I just can’t figure out which fits into which.” The man looks at the pieces and says, “Why don’t we just sit down and have a cup of tea. Afterwards, I will help you put all of the cornflakes back into the box.”

Elders value relationships. They know about kindness. It was Christmas Day in 1971. After visiting my parents in southern Minnesota, my wife and I were returning to Ponsford where I was teaching. It was bitterly cold. We made it as far as Park Rapids and our car stalled. Everything was closed and it was late in the afternoon. I didn’t know anyone in Park Rapids but we had some friends at Pine Point. I called Mickey Smith. “Mickey, I am in Park Rapids. My car quit on me. Do you have any suggestions?” Mickey said, “I will be there in about 30 minutes.” Mickey came, and did a very simple thing. He poured some deicer in my gas tank and off we went.

Why did Mickey do that? It was Christmas Day. It was bitterly cold. He did it because his father, Hank, taught him about how important it was to help others. Hank was a respected elder and because he was witness to the way we should live, his son, Mickey, lived his life in the same way.

We live in a time where respect for others it seems has been thrown out the window. We desperately need to get it back. By observing our elders, white, brown or Black, we, too, can be reminded of what we should be and how we should act.

Riddle: Can you solve this word puzzle: NOXQQIVIT. (Answer: No excuses for it.) If we really love our elders, there is no excuse for not living the way they would want us to live.

John R. Eggers of Bemidji is a former university professor and area principal. He also is a writer and public speaker.