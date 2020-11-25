Andy Rooney of 60 Minutes fame was a good one for remembering the seemingly unimportant things. He would point stuff out that we might not notice and then tell us a lesson learned. I recall a time when he was talking about books and commented that if you start to stack books on top of a row of books, you have too many books. I don’t know if Andy Rooney had too many books but he did have too many eyebrow hairs. That was his trademark and this is why he never had them trimmed. Without his big gray hairy eyebrows, he just wasn’t Andy Rooney.

If you were to ask your friends what your trademark is, what would they say? Everyone has one. It’s what makes us unique. Fred Rogers’ trademark, among others, was his gentleness in talking with children. Linus’ trademark is his blanket. Donald Trump, his hair; Michael Jackson, his white glove; and Chris Matthews of Hardball fame, his ability to ask tough questions. Sometimes a trademark can be a personality trait or a leadership quality. My wife’s trademark is her ability to listen. She is very good at it and that is one of the reasons why I married her. I guess opposites attract.

The Red Lake Tribal Council listened to me a few weeks ago. I always begin by thanking them for the honor. My short talk was devoted to giving an update on Project Graduate. It has been just a little over three years since the Council passed a resolution in support of a 100% graduation rate goal. We began with zero organizations in support of it and now we have 408. The awareness is growing but now comes the challenge of reminding those groups who initially supported 100% not to forget their role in reminding young people to graduate. If you were to ask me what the trademark is of the Red Lake Tribal Council, I would say it is resilience and persistence as well as their willingness to innovate and do the seemingly impossible.

In a recent interview President Obama commented on his innovative initiative, My Brother's Keeper. It was founded to address opportunity gaps faced by boys and young men of color. The purpose was to ensure that all young people reach their full potential. He talked about how important it is to have a mindset when it comes to finding success in school and life. This is what Project Graduate is all about. Anyone who ever succeeded at anything first had to have a mindset to do so. My Brother’s Keeper could be, at least for now, President Obama’s trademark.

Who ever discovers a vaccine to cure COVID-19, you can believe that will be their trademark just as the polio vaccine is the trademark for Jonas Salk. My wife was telling me the story about a man in Wales who lost his wife and two sons due to the coronavirus. Can you imagine? I recently heard that there is probably no one that does not know someone who has or had COVID-19. Remember when just a few months ago there were like five cases in the United States? There are now over 12 million cases and over 200,000 deaths. Let’s hope that it never comes to the point where we all know someone who died from the virus. Scientists are now saying that they hope to be able to provide everyone with the new vaccine by May 1, 2021. We welcome the person or persons who will be given credit for this life saving discovery.

Last Sunday I drove past Big Turtle Lake and noticed two men out in the middle ice fishing. I wondered if they were wearing life jackets. There must have been all of two inches of ice. If they had broken through, their trademark might be something like, “Dumb and Dumber.” Trademarks don’t have to always be something positive.

One positive winter activity for me is working with firewood. A dead tree falls and so you proceed to cut it up after which you proceed to chop it up. Once you have it chopped up, you haul it to a wood pile where it is neatly stacked. That’s a lot of cutting and splitting and throwing and stacking. But, your work isn’t over. You now have to haul it into the house to burn. I would enjoy having a trademark something like, “the guy who worked with firewood.” My wife asked me, “Why?”

By now you are enjoying your leftover turkey and/or ham dinner. It was a different Thanksgiving, wasn’t it? Something was missing—you’re right, people. Let’s hope all of those frontline workers enjoyed a good Thanksgiving and this includes nursing home workers, postal workers and law enforcement personnel and our teachers and administrators. We can’t thank them enough. The trademark for 2020 will definitely be the virus and our kids will talk about it for years long after we are gone. I hope they don’t just remember the bad things but also the good things about how people came together. Why not make the trademark for 2020 the year everyone came together?

Riddle: Why did the turkey cross the road? (Answer: To prove it wasn’t chicken.) Unfortunately for the turkey, Thanksgiving is their trademark. Let’s make the trademark for each of us, helping our neighbor.

100%

Project Graduate is all about helping young people. When we all help our young people, we will achieve 100%.

John R. Eggers of Bemidji is a former university professor and area principal. He also is a writer and public speaker.