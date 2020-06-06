MINNEAPOLIS — It’s easy to look at an image, but not so easy to capture one.

Two hours after curfew at around 10 p.m. Saturday, May 30, in Minneapolis, I sat in my beat-up, black Volkswagen Jetta at a complete loss.

My skin was sticky from sweat and residue. Adrenaline left my heart still pounding in my chest, even though I was safe inside the comfort of my car.

My media partner, Macklin Caruso, and I had just left the scene of the Fifth Precinct Police Station in Minneapolis where hundreds of protesters gathered to show solidarity with George Floyd, a black man who died while in the custody of Minneapolis Police Department officers on Memorial Day, May 25. The protesters were there to shed light on police brutality and the black lives lost throughout history in violent police encounters. We were there as journalists documenting the history unfolding before our eyes.

Photo Gallery: Minneapolis Protests — May 30 and 31, 2020

University Avenue is filled with thousands of peaceful protesters Sunday afternoon in Minneapolis. Erica Dischino / Forum News Service
University Avenue is filled with thousands of peaceful protesters Sunday afternoon in Minneapolis. Erica Dischino / Forum News Service
Protestors observe the George Floyd memorial near the site of his death at East 38th Street and Chicago Avenue on Saturday in Minneapolis. Erica Dischino / Forum News Service
Protestors observe the George Floyd memorial near the site of his death at East 38th Street and Chicago Avenue on Saturday in Minneapolis. Erica Dischino / Forum News Service
Protesters gather near the site of George Floyd’s death at East 38th Street and Chicago Avenue on Saturday in Minneapolis. Floyd died on Memorial Day May 25 after a Minneapolis Police Department officer knelt on his neck until he was unresponsive. Erica Dischino / Forum News Service
Protesters gather near the site of George Floyd's death at East 38th Street and Chicago Avenue on Saturday in Minneapolis. Floyd died on Memorial Day May 25 after a Minneapolis Police Department officer knelt on his neck until he was unresponsive. Erica Dischino / Forum News Service
Trenisha Jones, left, and Andrea Tribble hold signs among other protestors near the site of George Floyd’s death at East 38th Street and Chicago Avenue on Saturday in Minneapolis. Erica Dischino / Forum News Service
Trenisha Jones, left, and Andrea Tribble hold signs among other protestors near the site of George Floyd's death at East 38th Street and Chicago Avenue on Saturday in Minneapolis. Erica Dischino / Forum News Service
A large circle of flowers was created in memorial of George Floyd near the site of his death at East 38th Street and Chicago Avenue on Saturday in Minneapolis. Erica Dischino / Forum News Service
A large circle of flowers was created in memorial of George Floyd near the site of his death at East 38th Street and Chicago Avenue on Saturday in Minneapolis. Erica Dischino / Forum News Service
Michelle Mattison shows her son Titus Mattison, 4, the George Floyd memorial near the site of his death at East 38th Street and Chicago Avenue on Saturday in Minneapolis. Erica Dischino / Forum News Service
Michelle Mattison shows her son Titus Mattison, 4, the George Floyd memorial near the site of his death at East 38th Street and Chicago Avenue on Saturday in Minneapolis. Erica Dischino / Forum News Service
Protesters kneel in solidarity with George Floyd during a protest at the intersection of Nicollet Avenue and East 31st Street near the Fifth Precinct Police Station Saturday, May 30, in Minneapolis. Erica Dischino / Forum News Service
Protesters kneel in solidarity with George Floyd during a protest at the intersection of Nicollet Avenue and East 31st Street near the Fifth Precinct Police Station Saturday, May 30, in Minneapolis. Erica Dischino / Forum News Service
A pedestrian leans against a building that was destroyed in previous riots with words spray “I can’t breathe” spray painted on along Lake Street Saturday in Minneapolis. Erica Dischino / Forum News Service
A pedestrian leans against a building that was destroyed in previous riots with words spray "I can't breathe" spray painted on along Lake Street Saturday in Minneapolis. Erica Dischino / Forum News Service
Members of the public work to clean up the remnants of the previous night’s riots along Minnehaha Avenue Saturday in Minneapolis. Erica Dischino / Forum News Service
Members of the public work to clean up the remnants of the previous night's riots along Minnehaha Avenue Saturday in Minneapolis. Erica Dischino / Forum News Service
A pedestrian observes the damage of Minnehaha Liquors along Lake Street Saturday in Minneapolis. Erica Dischino / Forum News Service
A pedestrian observes the damage of Minnehaha Liquors along Lake Street Saturday in Minneapolis. Erica Dischino / Forum News Service
Protestors hold up one finger to show they are united in solidarity with George Floyd during a protest at the intersection of Nicollet Avenue and East 31st Street near the Fifth Precinct Police Station Saturday in Minneapolis. Erica Dischino / Forum News Service
Protestors hold up one finger to show they are united in solidarity with George Floyd during a protest at the intersection of Nicollet Avenue and East 31st Street near the Fifth Precinct Police Station Saturday in Minneapolis. Erica Dischino / Forum News Service
Protesters embrace during a protest held in solidarity with George Floyd at the intersection of Nicollet Avenue and East 31st Street near the Fifth Precinct Police Station Saturday in Minneapolis. Erica Dischino / Forum News Service
Protesters embrace during a protest held in solidarity with George Floyd at the intersection of Nicollet Avenue and East 31st Street near the Fifth Precinct Police Station Saturday in Minneapolis. Erica Dischino / Forum News Service
The Minnesota National Guard along with other law enforcement enters the scene Saturday near the Fifth Precinct Police Station in Minneapolis. There were peaceful protesters who were there past the 8 p.m. curfew. Erica Dischino / Forum News Service
The Minnesota National Guard along with other law enforcement enters the scene Saturday near the Fifth Precinct Police Station in Minneapolis. There were peaceful protesters who were there past the 8 p.m. curfew. Erica Dischino / Forum News Service
A member of the public and a police officer interact through the fence of the Fifth Precinct Police Station Saturday in Minneapolis. Erica Dischino / Forum News Service
A member of the public and a police officer interact through the fence of the Fifth Precinct Police Station Saturday in Minneapolis. Erica Dischino / Forum News Service
The Minnesota National Guard and other law enforcement officials releases tear gas near the protesters gathered at the intersection of Nicollet Avenue and East 31st Street the Fifth Precinct Police Station Saturday in Minneapolis. Erica Dischino / Forum News Service
The Minnesota National Guard and other law enforcement officials releases tear gas near the protesters gathered at the intersection of Nicollet Avenue and East 31st Street the Fifth Precinct Police Station Saturday in Minneapolis. Erica Dischino / Forum News Service
Tear gas fills the sky along Nicollet Avenue near the Fifth Precinct Police Station Saturday in Minneapolis. Erica Dischino / Forum News Service
Tear gas fills the sky along Nicollet Avenue near the Fifth Precinct Police Station Saturday in Minneapolis. Erica Dischino / Forum News Service
A protestor is consoled after an emotional speech during a protest held in solidarity with George Floyd near the Fifth Precinct Police Station Saturday in Minneapolis. Erica Dischino / Forum News Service
A protestor is consoled after an emotional speech during a protest held in solidarity with George Floyd near the Fifth Precinct Police Station Saturday in Minneapolis. Erica Dischino / Forum News Service
The Minnesota National Guard and other law enforcement officials releases tear gas near the protesters gathered at the intersection of Nicollet Avenue and East 31st Street the Fifth Precinct Police Station Saturday in Minneapolis. Erica Dischino / Forum News Service
The Minnesota National Guard and other law enforcement officials releases tear gas near the protesters gathered at the intersection of Nicollet Avenue and East 31st Street the Fifth Precinct Police Station Saturday in Minneapolis. Erica Dischino / Forum News Service
Nathan Boeke cleans off graffiti Sunday afternoon, May 31, that was spray painted on a building along Lake Street in Minneapolis. Erica Dischino / Forum News Service
Nathan Boeke cleans off graffiti Sunday afternoon, May 31, that was spray painted on a building along Lake Street in Minneapolis. Erica Dischino / Forum News Service
Protestors embrace during a protest held in solidarity with George Floyd at the intersection of Nicollet Avenue and East 31st Street near the Fifth Precinct Police Station Saturday in Minneapolis. Erica Dischino / Forum News Service
Protestors embrace during a protest held in solidarity with George Floyd at the intersection of Nicollet Avenue and East 31st Street near the Fifth Precinct Police Station Saturday in Minneapolis. Erica Dischino / Forum News Service
Members of the public carry brooms and other cleaning supplies along Lake Street in Minneapolis on Sunday, May 31. Erica Dischino / Forum News Service
Members of the public carry brooms and other cleaning supplies along Lake Street in Minneapolis on Sunday, May 31. Erica Dischino / Forum News Service
A protesters face is covered with tear gas solution while law enforcement tries to push the line back near the entrance ramp of Interstate 35W after a tanker truck plowed toward a group of protesters near downtown Minneapolis on Sunday. Erica Dischino / Forum News Service
A protesters face is covered with tear gas solution while law enforcement tries to push the line back near the entrance ramp of Interstate 35W after a tanker truck plowed toward a group of protesters near downtown Minneapolis on Sunday. Erica Dischino / Forum News Service
Law enforcement guard the entrance ramp of Interstate 35W bridge entrance to block protestors after a tanker truck plowed toward a group of protesters near downtown Minneapolis on Sunday, May 31. Erica Dischino / Forum News Service
Law enforcement guard the entrance ramp of Interstate 35W bridge entrance to block protestors after a tanker truck plowed toward a group of protesters near downtown Minneapolis on Sunday, May 31. Erica Dischino / Forum News Service
Law enforcement guard the entrance ramp of Interstate 35W bridge entrance to block protestors after a tanker truck plowed toward a group of protesters near downtown Minneapolis on Sunday, May 31. Erica Dischino / Forum News Service
Law enforcement guard the entrance ramp of Interstate 35W bridge entrance to block protestors after a tanker truck plowed toward a group of protesters near downtown Minneapolis on Sunday, May 31. Erica Dischino / Forum News Service
Protesters line the entrance ramp of Interstate 35W while law enforcement tries to push the line back after a tanker truck plowed toward a group of protesters near downtown Minneapolis on Sunday, May 31. No one was hurt. Erica Dischino / Forum News Service
Protesters line the entrance ramp of Interstate 35W while law enforcement tries to push the line back after a tanker truck plowed toward a group of protesters near downtown Minneapolis on Sunday, May 31. No one was hurt. Erica Dischino / Forum News Service
Protesters link arms while law enforcement tries to push the line back near the entrance ramp of Interstate 35W after a tanker truck plowed toward a group of protesters near downtown Minneapolis on Sunday, May 31. Erica Dischino / Forum News Service
Protesters link arms while law enforcement tries to push the line back near the entrance ramp of Interstate 35W after a tanker truck plowed toward a group of protesters near downtown Minneapolis on Sunday, May 31. Erica Dischino / Forum News Service
A protester holds up their arms up while law enforcement tear gasses the crowd after trying to hold the line back near the entrance ramp of Interstate 35W. A tanker truck plowed toward a group of protesters on the I-35W bridge near downtown Minneapolis on Sunday, May 31. Erica Dischino / Forum News Service
A protester holds up their arms up while law enforcement tear gasses the crowd after trying to hold the line back near the entrance ramp of Interstate 35W. A tanker truck plowed toward a group of protesters on the I-35W bridge near downtown Minneapolis on Sunday, May 31. Erica Dischino / Forum News Service
A protester receives tear gas relief after law enforcement tear gassed the crowd while trying to hold the line back near the entrance ramp of Interstate 35W. A tanker truck plowed toward a group of protesters on the I-35W bridge near downtown Minneapolis on Sunday, May 31. Erica Dischino / Forum News Service
A protester receives tear gas relief after law enforcement tear gassed the crowd while trying to hold the line back near the entrance ramp of Interstate 35W. A tanker truck plowed toward a group of protesters on the I-35W bridge near downtown Minneapolis on Sunday, May 31. Erica Dischino / Forum News Service
A Mille Lacs County Sheriff's Office SWAT vehicle leaves the entrance ramp of Interstate 35W after law enforcement tear gas protesters Sunday, May 31, in Minneapolis. This occurred after a tanker truck plowed toward a group of protesters on the I-35W bridge near downtown. Erica Dischino / Forum News Service
A Mille Lacs County Sheriff's Office SWAT vehicle leaves the entrance ramp of Interstate 35W after law enforcement tear gas protesters Sunday, May 31, in Minneapolis. This occurred after a tanker truck plowed toward a group of protesters on the I-35W bridge near downtown. Erica Dischino / Forum News Service
Protesters line the entrance ramp of Interstate 35W while law enforcement tries to push the line back after a tanker truck plowed toward a group of protesters near downtown Minneapolis on Sunday, May 31. Erica Dischino / Forum News Service
Protesters line the entrance ramp of Interstate 35W while law enforcement tries to push the line back after a tanker truck plowed toward a group of protesters near downtown Minneapolis on Sunday, May 31. Erica Dischino / Forum News Service
Protesters and members of the public watch as law enforcement and protesters have tense interactions Sunday, May 31, near the entrance ramp of Interstate 35W near downtown Minneapolis. Erica Dischino / Forum News Service
Protesters and members of the public watch as law enforcement and protesters have tense interactions Sunday, May 31, near the entrance ramp of Interstate 35W near downtown Minneapolis. Erica Dischino / Forum News Service
An observer watches as University Avenue is filled with thousands of peaceful protesters Sunday afternoon in Minneapolis. Erica Dischino / Forum News Service
An observer watches as University Avenue is filled with thousands of peaceful protesters Sunday afternoon in Minneapolis. Erica Dischino / Forum News Service
Protestors in a vehicle show solidarity as fellow protesters walk peacefully down East 31st Street Sunday afternoon chanting “No justice. No Peace. Prosecute the police.” The march began near the Fifth Precinct Police Station at the intersection of Nicollet Avenue and East 31st Street Sunday in Minneapolis. Erica Dischino / Forum News Service
Protestors in a vehicle show solidarity as fellow protesters walk peacefully down East 31st Street Sunday afternoon chanting "No justice. No Peace. Prosecute the police." The march began near the Fifth Precinct Police Station at the intersection of Nicollet Avenue and East 31st Street Sunday in Minneapolis. Erica Dischino / Forum News Service
Protestors on Sunday afternoon walk peacefully down East 31st Street, chanting “No justice. No Peace. Prosecute the police.” The march began Sunday near the Fifth Precinct Police Station at the intersection of Nicollet Avenue and East 31st Street in Minneapolis. Erica Dischino / Forum News Service
Protestors on Sunday afternoon walk peacefully down East 31st Street, chanting "No justice. No Peace. Prosecute the police." The march began Sunday near the Fifth Precinct Police Station at the intersection of Nicollet Avenue and East 31st Street in Minneapolis. Erica Dischino / Forum News Service
University Avenue is filled with thousands of peaceful protesters Sunday afternoon in Minneapolis to show solidarity with George Floyd, who died May 25 after being restrained by a now-former Minneapolis Police Department officer for nearly nine minutes. Erica Dischino / Forum News Service
University Avenue is filled with thousands of peaceful protesters Sunday afternoon in Minneapolis to show solidarity with George Floyd, who died May 25 after being restrained by a now-former Minneapolis Police Department officer for nearly nine minutes. Erica Dischino / Forum News Service

Just 30 minutes past 8 p.m., law enforcement including state troopers and the Minnesota National Guard started using crowd dispersion tactics, such as tear gas and other uses of force. The previous Thursday night on May 28, rioters took over the Minneapolis Police Department’s Third Precinct building. Concerns that the same thing would happen to the Fifth Precinct led to a greater use of force by authorities.

After the first tear gas incident and fearful of what might happen next, we headed out.

We were staying in St. Paul, but law enforcement had shut down all the bridges over the Mississippi River connecting the two cities, and were closely patrolling any roads.

We were stuck, and I was in a complete panic. I still had to submit the photos I had taken for Forum News Service, but my laptop battery had died.

“If we can’t drive, I’m just going to run to the apartment,” I told Caruso.

“No way,” he said. “You can’t run past curfew through roads guarded with police. They won’t know why you’re running toward them. They’ll shoot (rubber bullets).”

Fortunately, I found Rudy and Elvi Brynolfson, who were standing outside their South Minneapolis home, who were willing to help a stranger out. They let me send using an electrical outlet from their porch to power up my computer and filed photos by the deadline.

The good grace of benevolent strangers, like Rudy and Elvi, got us through the weekend. Random people on the street passing out food and water, providing tear gas relief, holding my hand when I couldn’t see through a cloud of gas, and offering us places to stay.

There was a strong undertone of healing and collectivism, but be clear: I never, ever want to capture images like this again. I don’t enjoy this. No one does.

I am a white woman and my perspective is riddled with privilege. I also work for a news organization that would support me or be held liable if something happened to me. Many protesters and members of the public do not have this. They are out there risking their lives for the sake of a cause. Namely, justice for George Floyd.

This was not an easy event to document. Being there for only two days, I was constantly pulled in so many directions. As a photojournalist, it’s my duty to accurately capture the whole story. But, what is the whole story? How can you possibly relay the centuries of police brutality, racism and generational trauma in a single photo? It’s an impossible feat.

The impact of a photograph is not something I take lightly. These images can change someone’s life for better or for worse. Each photograph I tried to capture with care and intention.

Society of Professional Journalists’ Code of Ethics lists “minimize harm” as one of the foundations of ethical journalism. Earlier that day at the Fifth Precinct Police Station, one of the protesters leading the crowd shouted through a megaphone that the press is “our second line of defense” and invited members of the media to come closer.

Ericia Dischino tweet

Was that what I was doing? Would my images potentially cost someone their life? One thing I do know is that these events needed to be documented. The nuances, complexities and in-between moments of humanity are what I sought out.

As humans, we are so quick to pick sides and tell ourselves the story we believe to be true. But, it’s more than that. There are so many gray areas. It's our duty, as journalists, to relay that gray area as best we can.

Both the protesters and law enforcement were trying to do their jobs as citizens and officials. There are people behind the “Black Lives Matter” signs. There are people behind the bulletproof vests and military gear.

We are trying to survive in systems that are no longer working for all of us and through the coronavirus pandemic that leaves us stagnant with fear.

George Floyd, I’m sorry. I’m sorry you didn’t pass away of old age in the comfort of your own home. I’m sorry you didn’t get to see your daughter grow up.

But, frankly being “sorry” isn’t enough. There is so much turmoil, destruction and collective trauma occurring right now across Minnesota and the country.

We only have one option: to come out of this stronger than before.

Erica Dischino is a photojournalist for the West Central Tribune and Forum News Service. She is a native of New Jersey and a graduate of Ithaca College in New York.

Video from Minneapolis Protests — May 30 and 31, 2020