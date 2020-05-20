As we wait out the coronavirus pandemic, teaching our children at home will be a challenge for many of us. By following the procedures given by your local school district and taking into consideration these homeschooling tips, which will be printed in each edition of the Pioneer, we hope your new role as a homeschool teacher will be a bit easier.

Take ten minutes out of your day and list the five special things about each of your children. Show these things to them. Were they surprised about any? How did you feel about showing these special things to them? These are the gifts that the Creator gave your child. Cherish them. You have been homeschooling your children now for a couple of months. If you had to describe your teaching, how would you describe it? Even though you are not a “trained” teacher, you have a teaching style. Are you happy with it? Remember, you have taken on a very difficult task. Thank you. Do you want a tip? Don’t make your teaching ordinary. Do you want to put some “wow” into your teaching, I dare you to sing with your children. Carl Sandburg said, “I’m an idealist. I don’t know where I’m going, but I’m on my way.” Be an idealist.

Until next time, remember, your children have the potential of learning anything. With you as their teacher, they are in good hands. You can do it and we will get through this together.

John R. Eggers of Bemidji is a former university professor and area principal. He also is a writer and public speaker.