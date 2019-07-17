As we wait out the coronavirus pandemic, teaching our children at home will be a challenge for many of us. By following the procedures given by your local school district and taking into consideration these homeschooling tips, which will be printed in each edition of the Pioneer, we hope your new role as a homeschool teacher will be a bit easier.

If you want to help your children continue to learn, give them a reason for learning. What can you do to motivate your kids today? Since all behavior equals a choice, you often need to point out these choices to your kids. “If you don’t do this, this is what will happen,” or “If you do this, this is what will happen.” Remind your kids that any problems can be seen as an opportunity. Tell them a story about how this played out in your life.

Until next time, remember, your children have the potential of learning anything. With you as their teacher, they are in good hands. You can do it and we will get through this together.

John R. Eggers of Bemidji is a former university professor and area principal. He also is a writer and public speaker.