As we wait out the coronavirus pandemic, teaching our children at home will be a challenge for many of us. By following the procedures given by your local school district and taking into consideration these homeschooling tips, which will be printed in each edition of the Pioneer, we hope your new role as a homeschool teacher will be a bit easier.

Remind your kids that when they ask for help, that’s being self-responsible. Adults do it all the time. Sometimes, the only way to learn is to make mistakes. Remind your kids that everyone who made a great contribution in life, always made some mistake first. We empower kids when we give them choices. What choices can you give your kids? (Example: Do you want to read first or do your spelling first? Do you want to spend 30 minutes on your math or divide it up into two 15 minute sessions?

Until next time, remember, your children have the potential of learning anything. With you as their teacher, they are in good hands. You can do it and we will get through this together.

John R. Eggers of Bemidji is a former university professor and area principal. He also is a writer and public speaker.