As we wait out the coronavirus pandemic, teaching our children at home will be a challenge for many of us. By following the procedures given by your local school district and taking into consideration these homeschooling tips, which will be printed in each edition of the Pioneer, we hope your new role as a homeschool teacher will be a bit easier.

Did you know that if you wait three to five seconds after asking a question, your child is more likely to give you an answer? Try it. Ask a question. Wait three to five seconds. See if this proven strategy will work for you. When asking a question, after you wait and there is still no answer, give your child some clues. The clue could be the first letter of the answer, or you might give a rhyming word or just part of the answer. If your child is struggling, give him or her questions they can answer. Work on their confidence level. If an answer is wrong, give them the question that fits their answer. Thank them for answering.

Until next time, remember, your children have the potential of learning anything. With you as their teacher, they are in good hands. You can do it and we will get through this together.

John R. Eggers of Bemidji is a former university professor and area principal. He also is a writer and public speaker.