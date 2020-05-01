As we wait out the coronavirus pandemic, teaching our children at home will be a challenge for many of us. By following the procedures given by your local school district and taking into consideration these homeschooling tips, which will be printed in each edition of the Pioneer, we hope your new role as a homeschool teacher will be a bit easier.

Sometimes it is easy to fall into a “drill sergeant” type of teacher. Rather than give messages resulting in control, give messages of guidance and encouragement. As difficult as it may seem, try to connect any new learning that your child is doing with learning that has already taken place. The experiences can you draw from that will make the new learning easier to grasp. When talking about the gifts your child may have, mention the gifts that animals have, such as eye sight, hearing, change of colors. Learning should be enjoyable. In the absence of your child’s classroom teacher, what can you do to help make learning at home a fun experience? When your child is smiling, you are on the right track.

Until next time, remember, your children have the potential of learning anything. With you as their teacher, they are in good hands. You can do it and we will get through this together.

John R. Eggers of Bemidji is a former university professor and area principal. He also is a writer and public speaker.