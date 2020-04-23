In 2006, the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation funded a study titled "The Silent Epidemic." It began by stating, “There is a high school dropout epidemic in America. Each year, almost one-third of all public high school students -- and nearly one-half of all blacks, Hispanics and Native Americans -- fail to graduate from public high school with their class. Many of these students abandon school with less than two years to complete their high school education.”

There is no question that some improvements have been made in the last 14 years to mitigate the dropout issue. Sadly, the silent epidemic still exists and because of it many people face the negative consequences of not completing high school.

You have read or heard about how the coronavirus is adversely affecting the African American and Hispanic communities (let’s include Native Americans also) at a much, much higher rate. Why? Due to past injustices these communities struggle with a host of health issues, which are not as nearly prevalent in the white community. As a result, communities of color are more vulnerable to COVID-19 and people die at a faster rate. Sad, but true.

We can list many reasons why this occurs. Most stem from the economic hardships these communities face. Racism is certainly a part of this but if you had to select one reason why these communities of color continue to struggle it would be education. And if we had to select one panacea that would do the most good for all, it would be education for all.

In all of my many years of working with communities of color whether it be in the inner city of New Jersey or the barrios of Puerto Rico and Uruguay or in the Native American communities of northern Minnesota and even in a rich neighborhood of Teheran, Iran, time and time again the residents of these communities when talking about how to eliminate the burden of oppression have said, “Education is the key.”

As bad as COVID-19 is and will continue to be for some time, there will be many lessons to be learned from all segments of our community, locally and globally. Some of these lessons will be in education and if we take these lessons to heart, we can increase our graduation rate for all students.

First, is now the time for every school district to consider having permanent virtual classrooms? How many students, right now, especially high school and middle school students, are doing better with virtual learning than they would be if they were back in their regular classroom? These same students could have been at-risk kids who were struggling. Now they are doing better. They seem to have found their niche.

I’m sure superintendents and principals who are taking a look at this are asking themselves, “Why can’t we have a virtual learning component as part of our high school or middle school that is available to everyone?” If they aren’t, they should be because some of these students will enroll in the totally virtual learning high schools that already exist in Minnesota. With a virtual learning component we will graduate more kids and school districts will increase their enrollments, without adding expensive classrooms and while still adding money to their coffers.

Second, schools that have waiting lists like charter schools and alternative schools can now open their doors wider by offering a virtual learning option. We now know that schools without walls work just as they did in the 1960s when Chicago had a very popular program called “The School Without Walls.” The students were inner city kids who used the entire community as their classroom, found their niche and graduated.

The third lesson has to do with how we are responding to the COVID-19 crisis. Within days we were washing our hands and standing six feet apart. Many of us are still learning how to use a face mask. Almost overnight these behaviors became a mindset. Amazing! Why? Because all of our “experts” were telling us to do so. We believed them knowing our lives and the lives of our family were at stake. Why can’t we use this example to make graduating from high school a mindset? It’s just a matter of everyone believing it. Aren’t the lives of our students also at stake?

The concluding remarks of the Bill Gates report are, “The dropout epidemic in the United States merits immediate, large-scale attention from policymakers, educators, the non-profit and business communities and the public. We hope that this report, which brings forward the significant perspectives of high school dropouts themselves, will further catalyze efforts to educate the public about how bad this problem is, and what its negative effects are, for the young people who fail to graduate, the schools in which they are failing to learn, the job markets they cannot enter, and the diminished communities in which they live.”

It’s time to treat the “silent epidemic” with the same seriousness as we treat COVID-19. Let’s not just wash our hands expecting things will get better. We need experts in education, health, religion, business and human services to tell us, “It’s now time to graduate 100% of our youth.” Let’s all work together to do it.

Riddle: Why do dogs scratch themselves? (Answer: Because they know where it itches.) We have enough data to know why kids leave school early, let’s begin to apply it. A virtual classroom is the answer for some kids.

100%

Thanks to Marketplace Foods and Buck Trax Liquor, we now have 374 businesses and agencies that support the 100% movement. A total of 1,500 booklets containing homeschooling tips were delivered to convenience stores and food stores in Bemidji, Clearbrook and Red Lake last week. Another 1,500 will be delivered to Blackduck, Kelliher and Northome.

John R. Eggers of Bemidji is a former university professor and area principal. He also is a writer and public speaker.