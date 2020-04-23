As we wait out the coronavirus pandemic, teaching our children at home will be a challenge for many of us. By following the procedures given by your local school district and taking into consideration these homeschooling tips, which will be printed in each edition of the Pioneer, we hope your new role as a homeschool teacher will be a bit easier.

In helping your kids with their lessons, if you’re doing most of the talking, the children won’t be doing most of the learning. Asking questions is better than telling the answers. Let your kids do the problem solving. If you have other children at home doing online learning, do what they did in the one-room schoolhouse days, have your older kids help the younger ones. If you need to reward them for helping you that’s fine. Kids teaching kids is a wonderful way for children to learn anything.

Until next time, remember, your children have the potential of learning anything. With you as their teacher, they are in good hands. You can do it and we will get through this together.

John R. Eggers of Bemidji is a former university professor and area principal. He also is a writer and public speaker.