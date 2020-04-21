As we wait out the coronavirus pandemic, teaching our children at home will be a challenge for many of us. By following the procedures given by your local school district and taking into consideration these homeschooling tips, which will be printed in each edition of the Pioneer, we hope your new role as a homeschool teacher will be a bit easier.

Do your best to help your kids keep up with their work. Don’t let them get behind. This is why it’s important to have daily goals and weekly goals. Have your children begin each day by accomplishing something. It might be to make their bed or feed the pets or decide on what subject they will tackle first. This accomplishment sets a positive tone for the day.

Sometimes kids don’t understand the directions even after their online teacher explains them. Have your child do his/her best to explain them to you. This little extra nudge will often help clarify what they need to do and it will give you the chance to also clarify them.



Until next time, remember, your children have the potential of learning anything. With you as their teacher, they are in good hands. You can do it and we will get through this together.

John R. Eggers of Bemidji is a former university professor and area principal. He also is a writer and public speaker.