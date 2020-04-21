We’ve all watched TV to learn how the COVID-19 pandemic is affecting us, how we’re responding, and to hear about the sacrifices health care providers, first responders, and volunteers have made. People in large cities, for example, cheer every night at 7 p.m., blue has become everyone’s favorite color, and kids have done everything from writing their thanks on sidewalks to putting up signs of support for health care heroes and their tireless, selfless efforts.

In fact, those responses have appeared everywhere. In our little town of 3,300, for example, there are teddy bears on display on front porches. Indeed, a friend who has little kids dropped two off for us to display. The bears’ well-worn and faded fur bespeaks their many life experiences — just like those Mary Lou and I have had — and so they express the love we share with the doctors, and nurses, first responders and volunteers who selflessly go beyond what’s expected of them.

There are other ways of saying thank you, of course. A former Arizona State University football player, for example, sings operatic arias from his balcony in Madrid every evening. And people in Manhattan both sing and listen to musical groups every night, too. All these things in appreciation of what’s being done by our heroes.

And where we live, an unknown someone sent three pizzas to the emergency room at our hospital with a note of thanks for the folks working there.

People also help strangers with problems caused by household shortages the pandemic has caused.

For example, a friend of ours went to Walgreens to pick up a prescription. Mary Lou and I have known him almost 20 years ago since he lived two doors down from us ,and his dog daily came to play with ours when he went to work, returning when he got home each evening.

He also has a number of medical problems and lives alone. And so Mary Lou and I (among others) call him regularly to see if he needs anything and if there’s anything we can do for him.

“No, thanks,” he tells us. “I’m doing well.” God bless him.

Then he tells us of a problem he had, and how it worked out. It seems he’d gone to Walgreens to pick up a prescription, and while there, he checked to see if they had toilet paper. Where else, after all, would a person look for toilet paper?

He found the shelves empty, but he noticed a woman with two six-packs of the stuff in her cart. Noting that he looked discouraged while scanning the shelves, she asked if he was out of TP.

“Yes,” he said.

And she replied, “Well, why don’t you take one of mine?” adding that she’d be fine with only one pack.

“Well, thank you,” he said, smiling, as the woman smiled back and wheeled her cart on toward checkout.

When we heard of this delightful act of generosity, I asked Steve what he was doing to thank her.

“Well,” he said, “I did thank her and I’m sure she saw that I really appreciated what she’d done. Besides, what else could I do?”

“Well,” I volunteered, “you might think fondly of her every time you use her gift.”

Hank Slotnick is a retired UND professor who, with his wife, winters in Pima, Ariz., and summers in Debs.