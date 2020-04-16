I’m sure you have heard the saying, “It takes a village to raise a child.” As you know, this African proverb refers to the widely accepted belief that an entire community must support children if those children are to grow in a safe, healthy environment. I’ve seen countless instances of our community supporting children through our local schools, faith-based organizations, civic groups, businesses and other entities. I have no doubt our community supports its children and their future.

The same is true when we examine how our community supports itself, but let’s change the words a bit: “It takes a community to support a community.” While that sounds redundant, what I mean is that a community is most likely to survive a difficult challenge like the COVID-19 pandemic if it works together.

From the very beginnings of this pandemic, community members and leaders have worked together to proactively support each other. Collaboration between the school district and Sanford Health is a prime example. As the district has provided childcare for many of the children of Sanford employees, Sanford has supported the district with advice and collaboration, as well as support in the form of delivered treats to show gratitude for the childcare services the district is providing.

I can attest to the many restaurants that have supported the school district by providing lunches and dinners during meetings the district has held while planning for distance education. Conversely, all of the district schools have organized rotating schedules where employees have ordered lunches from area restaurants.

Paul Bunyan Communications and Midco have worked with the school district to provide internet and wireless accessibility for students and families in the district. I am very grateful for the generous efforts of these telecomm agencies.

Bemidji State University has been a wonderful partner by way of organizing a group of professors and students to serve as virtual tutors and online homework helpers. This partnership will help our students, but it will also provide a great experience for college students preparing to become teachers.

I’m proud of the collaboration between our faith-based community and the school district. When approached by Pastor Corey Fuhrman of First Lutheran Church about providing a location for the church’s parking lot service, I felt it would be a wonderful opportunity to help by offering the Gene Dillon Elementary School parking lot as a venue. I would like to thank the United Way of Bemidji Area for coordinating efforts with local church circles in sewing fabric facemasks for the school district’s childcare workers to use while caring for children. Thank you to Anderson Fabrics in Blackduck for providing the material for those masks.

The school district has worked with the United Way and North Country Food Bank to pack meals for children, families, and the elderly so that no one goes hungry. Many district staff members have helped pack food items at the Sanford Center, which has provided space to use for packing food supplies. Last week, I was able to spend the morning there, along with about 25 district staff members, packing boxes of food for elderly and shut-in residents.

Finally, hats off to Dave Hengel and his staff and volunteers at Greater Bemidji and Bemidji Alliance for their amazing work in acquiring funding of over half a million dollars from Minnesota’s Department of Employment and Economic Development to help fund local businesses hurt by the pandemic. Another half million dollars in funding requests are awaiting approval while $700,000 in emergency funds is ready to support local businesses.

If it is true that it takes a village to raise a child, I would contend that it takes every member within a community to work together toward the health and well-being of the whole. Working together, we will come out on the other side of this crisis much better and stronger than we were before. We have been pushed to our limits, but we have not given up. Instead, we have come together and supported one another, and I am very happy that the school district has been a partner in the efforts to weather this storm. Through this experience, we have grown stronger as a community. Thank you, Bemidji.

Tim Lutz is superintendent of Bemidji Area Schools. He can be reached via email at tim_lutz@isd31.net.