As we wait out the coronavirus pandemic, teaching our children at home will be a challenge for many of us. By following the procedures given by your local school district and taking into consideration these homeschooling tips, which will be printed in each edition of the Pioneer, we hope your new role as a homeschool teacher will be a bit easier.

Don’t forget to take time for yourself. Tell your kids what you plan to do. Tell them you need a break too. We want our children to enjoy learning and we also want them to graduate from high school. You can be a huge help in making high school graduation the norm. Promote it as often as you can.

Make sure your children say their prayers giving a special thanks to all of those front line health care workers who put their lives at risk daily. Thank you, miigwech.



Until next time, remember, your children have the potential of learning anything. With you as their teacher, they are in good hands. You can do it and we will get through this together.

John R. Eggers of Bemidji is a former university professor and area principal. He also is a writer and public speaker.