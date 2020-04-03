As we wait out the coronavirus pandemic, teaching our children at home will be a challenge for many of us. By following the procedures given by your local school district and taking into consideration these homeschooling tips, which will be printed in each edition of the Pioneer, we hope your new role as a homeschool teacher will be a bit easier.

When children don’t seem to be getting the lesson, try not to move ahead until they do get it. This would be a good time to contact your child’s teacher. Quiz your children every day. Merely asking them a few questions about what they learned will be helpful. Promote an “I CAN” attitude in everything your children do.

Until next time, remember, your children have the potential of learning anything. With you as their teacher, they are in good hands. You can do it and we will get through this together.

John R. Eggers of Bemidji is a former university professor and area principal. He also is a writer and public speaker.