As we wait out the coronavirus pandemic, teaching our children at home will be a challenge for many of us. By following the procedures given by your local school district and taking into consideration these homeschooling tips, which will be printed in each edition of the Pioneer, we hope your new role as a homeschool teacher will be a bit easier.

Because your time is more flexible, use that flexibility to your advantage. What time do your children learn best? When are they most awake and alert? Plan lessons at these times. Try to be as excited about your children's studies as you want them to be. You, too, can show some emotion. Try to plan something fun to do with your children every day. It might be watching a video, going outside, playing a board game. This is a good time to do some bonding.

Until next time, remember, your children have the potential of learning anything. With you as their teacher, they are in good hands. You can do it and we will get through this together.

John R. Eggers of Bemidji is a former university professor and area principal. He also is a writer and public speaker.