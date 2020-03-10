Surviving the new normal amid COVID-19 has been trending on social media. Everyone has shared their own two cents on how to survive these strange and difficult times. When all the advice is filtered out, it comes down to a few basic things: human connection, routine, self-care, and being kind. Truly, one has to be proactive and shift the mindset from a place of "I hate what is happening to me/us" to "I wonder what we can get from this." We have an opportunity as a community and culture to come together, persevere and come out stronger than before. We can do this.

So how do we connect while social distancing? There are several free social platforms like Zoom, FaceTime, Skype and Facebook Messenger Video that let more than one person show their face and see others on a live call. Being "face to face" allows a person to name their worry, find solidarity, laugh, find joy, express all the big feels and take a break from isolation. I've been connecting virtually with a group of friends once a day, naming our gathering time the "happy hour." We go to a place in the house where we won't be interrupted, shut the door, log in and visit like we would at a coffee shop or on a Friday night. Inviting co-workers to a 15-minute virtual break is another great idea to stay connected. This can be a great place to laugh and allow creative juices to flow, making teams stronger and better. Focusing on family and out of touch friends is also important. A daily message or phone call just to say "hi" can go a long way when someone else is feeling alone.

Routine is a great way to make it through the day and encompasses self-care. Starting with making your bed, showering and getting dressed to a few games of cards in the evening, there are plenty of things to keep us on track. Dogs still need to be walked, food still needs to be prepared and even more than ever, the house and everything in it needs to be cleaned and sanitized. A regular bedtime is also important, honoring the body by providing the sleep we need to function. Self-care includes making time for hobbies, music and humor. Some coaches who prepare Olympic athletes actually encourage a week of watching comedy movies and TV shows before a big event. It helps release feel-good chemicals and lower anxiety. Eating well during this time is also as important as exercise. Self-care is so much more than a hot bubble bath; it is taking time to get outside and responsibly wave to the neighbors while breathing in the fresh spring air. It is slowing down to listen to the body and reaching out for help when we are worried, afraid, depressed or lonesome. It is also refraining from too much social media, walking away from 24-hour news coverage and allowing other thoughts to enter our minds for a while.

Being kind can be difficult when locked in a house with our loved ones. My grandma had a saying: "Home is where you grumble the most and are treated the best." Because we feel safe with our chosen circle, we often let down our guard and show our more difficult side. Being on the receiving end of frustration can be very challenging and problematic. It is easy to reciprocate words and emotions, especially when they are not always positive. Remember that increased stress can bring an onslaught of bad behavior. Give others time and space, and understand that crabbiness is often situational. We may merely be a convenient, safe outlet. "I" statements and apologies can go a long way. Listen to others and practice kindness in everything we do.

In a world of unknowns, focus on the positive and the things we can control. Also know that while things might be shut down, the Mobile Crisis is still up and running. If you find yourself or a loved one in a situation that you just need to talk through, please call the 24-hour crisis hotline at 1-800-422-0045. They are here to help, just like always.

Kelly Brevig is Suicide Educational Services Coordinator with Evergreen Youth and Family Services.