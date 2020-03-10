As we wait out the coronavirus pandemic, teaching our children at home will be a challenge for many of us. By following the procedures given by your local school district and taking into consideration these homeschooling tips, which will be printed in each edition of the Pioneer, we hope your new role as a homeschool teacher will be a bit easier.

When talking about the coronavirus with your children, remain positive. Try to dispel any fears they have. At the same time we all have to be careful. Be honest about your feelings and share them. Rather than a teacher, consider yourself a coach and your children are your players or team members. Be a winner! At times you will run into resistance. Things won’t go well. Don’t waste too much time to resolve this. Just move on.

Until next time, remember, your kids have the potential of learning anything. With you as their teacher, they are in good hands. You can do it and we will get through this together.

John R. Eggers of Bemidji is a former university professor and area principal. He also is a writer and public speaker.