I have never experienced days with more roller-coaster of emotions than recent ones. I usually am a pretty steady, even keeled, person. My son used to say I was a “Vulcan” from Star Trek; never showing my emotion. That is true when it comes to anger or joy but not with grief, compassion or love. Well, with the pain, fear and anxiety brought on in me and others through the coronavirus, and other items my wife and I have recently faced, my emotions have been in rare form.

I have never been a big music listener, but for many years I have used music to strengthen my faith and hope. This week one of the songs that positively impacted me is “I Still Believe” by Jeremy Camp. There is a movie just released that tells the background for this song. I have heard Jeremy Camp in concert, and he shared some of that background and tears trickled down my face as he told the story and then sang the song. I know the movie will be emotional, so I haven’t been quite ready to watch it. Based on the opinion of many friends I highly recommend it and I will watch it soon.

I did listen to the song “I Still Believe” this week, however. One of the practices I would recommend is listening to a faith-based song several times consecutively and write down what phrases stick with you. God can share his hope and strength with us through this practice. Three phrases in “I Still Believe” stood out to me.

The song states, “I still believe in your faithfulness.” That phrase reminded me of Psalm 121. I encourage you to read it. It is a wonderful declaration of God’s faithfulness throughout our life journey. It is a wonderful reminder that we have to regularly take our focus off our “wins” and “losses,” our “ups” and “downs,” and instead lift up our eyes to God and discover his character from the beginning of his creation.

The next phrase is, “I still believe in your truth.” My mind went to John 8:31-32: Jesus said, “If you hold to my teaching, you are really my disciples. Then you will know the truth, and the truth will set you free.” We all have some “truth” we hold as true and that truth becomes our foundation. If our “truth” proves to be false our life is unsure, unsteady and burdensome. If we know the truth of Jesus and his teaching, we will be free to pursue the best life has to offer.

The third phrase is, “I still believe in your Holy Word.” I thought about Psalm 119:28, “My soul is weary with sorrow; strengthen me according to your word.” And Isaiah 40:18, “The grass withers and the flowers fall, but the word of our God endures forever.” Is my life based on the opinions and theories of man or the enduring, unchanging Word of God?

I paused and asked myself do I still believe in God’s faithfulness, his truth and his Holy Word…even when I’m hurting, when I’m afraid, when I am insecure, when hope seems so slim…do I still believe in the strength of God’s character, his truth, and his Holy Word? I do. I pray you do as well.