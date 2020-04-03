As we wait out the coronavirus pandemic, teaching our children at home will be a challenge for many of us. By following the procedures given by your local school district and taking into consideration these homeschooling tips, which will be printed in each edition of the Pioneer, we hope your new role as a homeschool teacher will be a bit easier.

With everyone or most everyone at home, make sure that everyone is doing his or her share of the work around the home. If you have never had a family meeting, this is a good time to have one. Remember that in order to get what you want as a parent, it’s also important to make sure children get what they need in terms of love, security, recognition, trust, and knowing that you will always be around. When you do, or have been asked to give, some feedback or comment about what your children have done, do it as soon as possible rather than waiting. This way it has more meaning.

Until next time, remember, your kids have the potential of learning anything. With you as their teacher, they are in good hands. You can do it and we will get through this together.

John R. Eggers of Bemidji is a former university professor and area principal. He also is a writer and public speaker.