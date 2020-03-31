As we wait out the coronavirus pandemic, teaching our children at home will be a challenge for many of us. By following the procedures given by your local school district and taking into consideration these homeschooling tips, which will be printed in each edition of the Pioneer, we hope your new role as a homeschool teacher will be a bit easier.

Continually ask your children why it is important to know whatever they are studying. The better they can understand the “why,” the more they will be engaged and stick to it. Keep a chart on how many minutes your children study each day, as they typically would be in school about five to six hours a day. Be flexible. Every now and then take time to write a thank you note and send it to someone. All ages can do this. It doesn’t have to be a fancy “Hallmark” type note. Children can make their own.

Until next time, remember, your children have the potential of learning anything. With you as their teacher, they are in good hands. You can do it and we will get through this together.

John R. Eggers of Bemidji is a former university professor and area principal. He also is a writer and public speaker.