As we wait out COVID-19, teaching our children at home will be a challenge. By following the procedures given by your local school district and taking into consideration these homeschooling tips, which will be printed in each edition of the Pioneer, we hope your new role as a homeschool teacher will be a bit easier.

Should you run out of things to do at home, have your children read something. Of course, even early primary children can begin to look at books. Reading together is also an excellent option. If you haven’t developed a schedule or routine with your children, you should. Be flexible at first until you learn what works best but gradually settle in to a routine you can stick to.

For older children who will be doing lessons, no doubt, independently, keep those lines of communication open regarding what they are doing and how they are doing. Try not to assume too much with children. Remember, they are still children.



Until next time, remember, your children have the potential of learning anything. With you as their teacher, they are in good hands. You can do it and we will get through this together.

John R. Eggers of Bemidji is a former university professor and area principal. He also is a writer and public speaker.