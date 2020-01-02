As we wait out Corvid-19, teaching our kids at home will be a challenge. By following the procedures given by your local school district and taking into consideration these homeschooling tips, which will be printed in each edition of the Pioneer, we hope your new role as a homeschool teacher will be a bit easier.

Have your children dedicate the rest of the year to someone. It could be to a friend or parent or grandparent. When we do things for someone else, we do a better job. Post the name on the refrigerator. Each day, along with your child, set a goal to accomplish. If they don’t accomplish it today, keep it for the next day. Give them a target to shoot for. At the end of the day or lesson, ask your kids what they learned. It doesn’t have to be a repeat of everything. If they mention just a few things, that will tell you that they were paying attention to whatever they were doing.

Until next time, remember, your kids have the potential of learning anything. With you as their teacher, they are in good hands. You can do it and we will get through this together.

John R. Eggers of Bemidji is a former university professor and area principal. He also is a writer and public speaker.