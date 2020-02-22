FARGO -- Last week, my wife and I found great hope, encouragement and strength from Psalm Chapter 16. I encourage you to pull out a Bible or go online to www.biblegateway.com and read it. Whether you are a “Jesus” or a “Bible” person or not, give it a shot.

Psalm 16 is written by David, who was the shepherd boy who killed the giant Goliath and became the second king of Israel. David had a heart for God and was loyal to King Saul, even when Saul tried killing him out of jealousy. David also committed adultery and murder to cover up his affair.

God powerfully reminded me today that it is not about me. It is all about God. God is not limited by my performance, whether good or bad. He is at work, offering me freedom when I receive him. Yes, with freedom comes great opportunity. I can take advantage of that freedom and be lazy, sinful and selfish. Or, I can take advantage of that freedom and explore, live, love, grow and flourish for good. When I walk in his freedom, he can do a great work in me. I need that.

David begins by reminding us that our place of hope and refuge is found in God. Doctors, lawyers, pastors or financial advisers are not where we find ultimate refuge. Sex, money, food, alcohol is not where we find ultimate refuge. Our only safe and reliable place of hope and refuge is in God.

In verse 2, David states that apart from God I have no good thing. Do I acknowledge this? Do my actions and words indicate every good thing in my life comes from God?

I love verse 6: “The boundary lines have fallen for me in pleasant places.” There are many ways we can learn from that statement. For me, it is a reminder that the situations in my life that are out of my control (boundary lines) are always a blessing. Sometimes God has blessed me or answered my prayers beyond what I could imagine or expect. And when they weren’t answered or heartache entered, God had something even better in store for me. Sometimes what he had in mind was growth, even amidst pain. I can 100% say that the boundary lines have fallen for me in pleasant places.

Verse 9 taught my wife and I something wonderful. When I walk with God and acknowledge his goodness, my heart is glad. Not always glad about the circumstances but glad that God is with me and he is good. And out of our heart our tongues rejoice; speaking of God’s goodness. And I can sleep well; trusting God with the well being of my physical body. My body can rest secure. I love this.

When I control and dictate my path, assuming or deciding that I know best, I can mess things up big time. So I rejoice that God makes known the path of life and he fills me with joy when I look to him. If my time here on earth has pain and tragedy, I look with great anticipation to the eternal pleasures his right hand will deliver to me.

Be encouraged and full of hope today.