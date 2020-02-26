Spring is just around the corner and there is only one more month left of the Winter Reading Program. There’s still time to put your name in the drawing and win a coffee mug. On top of that we have lots of new books for readers to enjoy in all genres and levels. Stop by the library and check them out.

Patrons 16 and older can participate in the adult winter reading program. Simply read and log 15 young adult or adult books between now and March 31 to win a prize. If you finish 15 books, you will also be entered into an additional prize drawing at the end of the program.

Sign up and log your books online at: www.wandooreader.com/Bemidji/snowtime-to-read-2020.

We have lots of great stand-alone programs set for the beginning of spring to celebrate the determination and political power of women in honor of Women’s History month.

“Votes for Women, Ja!” at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, March 3. It is a one-woman theatrical presentation and lecture tracing the pivotal contributions of Nordic immigrant suffragists to voting rights in Minnesota.

“Traditional Wind Powered Music" will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, March 7 presented by musician Laura MacKenzie. She will offer attendees a chance to learn about the rich heritage of Celtic music with an array of instruments such as wooden flutes, whistles, concertina, bagpipes, gemshorn and voice.

“A Tale of Three School Marms” will be held at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, March 10, bringing in the personal accounts and experiences of three turn of the century/early 1900s female school teachers in Minnesota.

“There’ll be Some Changes” is a popular tune from 1921 and this presentation, set for 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, March 17, will be about the right to vote as well as how the image of women changed in the years 1919-1921 as shown in music and media in Minnesota and the United States.

“Samantha Wrastles the Woman Question” will be held at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, March 31. It is a one-woman performance featuring Jane Curry as Samantha Smith Allen, the rustic philosopher of sound country stock whose ideas on various issues are grounded in an affection for common sense and faith in its applicability to problems.

“Tracking 101'' is a children's program set for 10 .m. on Saturday, March 28. Christa Drake, a park naturalist at Bemidji State Park, will read from "Who Pooped in the Northwoods: Scat and Tracks for Kids."

Pages to Pints, a book club for the non-committed, will continue this month. If you're tired of reading the same book as everyone else, come join us at Bemidji Brewing for something different. Read a book on any topic that you like and tell the group about it. Get new ideas, share knowledge and drink beer. The next meeting will be at 7 p.m. on Thursday, March 26, at Bemidji Brewing.

The Book Discussion (18 and older) for adults and will meet at noon on Monday, March 9 to discuss Scott Smith’s “A Simple Plan.” The Young Adult Book Club (any and all who enjoy reading young adult books) will meet at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, March 17, and will discuss Megan Whalen Turner’s “The Thief.” The Kids’ Book Club is starting up again, there’s still time to read for this month’s discussion of Louis Sachar's “Holes.” They will meet at 3:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 19. For each of the meetings, participants gather to share their thoughts on the book of the month, so it is recommended that the book is read beforehand. If you just want to come and observe that is fine too, just be prepared for spoilers. The next month’s book will also be announced during the meeting. All book clubs are held in the library’s front meeting room unless otherwise stated.

The Bemidji Area Reading Canines (B.A.R.C.) will be at the library from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, March 21. This program gives children the opportunity to enhance their reading skills by reading aloud to therapy dogs. Space is limited, so sign up. A signed permission form from a parent or legal guardian is also required.

There are various Storytimes throughout the week for preschool aged children and families. They are held at 10:30 a.m. every Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday. Storytime consists of telling three to four stories with a small craft at the end. Themes this month include: (3-5) Yertle the Turtle, (10-12) Too Many Leprechauns, (17-19) Waiting for Wings, (24-26) The Poky Little Puppy.





Alayna Nestberg is a library assistant with the Bemidji Public Library.