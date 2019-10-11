I found a job working as a stock boy in a grocery store when I was 16. I was delighted to be earning money for college, the other stock boys were all about my age, and so I embraced the job with both arms.

There were about a dozen stock boys, and I found them all fascinatingly different from the kids I knew from school. While my friends were children of socially mobile lower middle-class parents who wanted their kids to enjoy happier lives than they experienced during the Great Depression, these boys came from working class homes and grew up aspiring to blue collar jobs like their parents.

I’d also just taken the Preliminary Scholastic Aptitude Test (PSAT) -- an exam preceding next year’s Scholastic Aptitude Test I’d use in applying for college. And so I was anxiously awaiting the postcard reporting my PSAT scores.

That was the good news.

The bad news was the store’s assistant manager. A man in his early 20s, he’d been a stock boy while in high school and, on graduation, enlisted in the Marines. His enlistment complete, he was rehired as an assistant manager.

He was arrogant and thought little of the people he was responsible for -- especially us stock boys. He was short tempered, demeaning, and left us feeling he was more concerned about making our lives difficult than ensuring the store ran well. In return, we called him the “DI” which stood for Drill Instructor -- the Marine role model he adopted in dealing with us.

There was one task, working dairy, that we stock boys avoided as much as possible. This one-person task required someone to show up at 6 a.m. (all the other stock boys began at 7) to clean out and fill the huge dairy case so it would be ready when the store opened. The task lacked charm because whoever was responsible worked alone, there was nothing challenging about it, and worst of all, it required losing an hour of sleep on a Saturday morning. And the DI wielded working dairy as a tool designed to make stock boys unhappy.

For example, and shortly after I began working at the store, Charlie, who was a year older than me, announced he was going to his senior prom this coming Friday. On hearing this, the DI turned to him declaring he had to “work dairy” the morning after the prom. This meant leaving the prom early in order to be at work on time.

Charlie was aghast. Why him? Couldn’t someone else do it that day and he’d work dairy another day? The DI refused to even consider this option.

Overhearing the conversation, I walked over and asked if I could fill in that day. “No,” the DI declared, “But you work dairy a week from Saturday.” End of conversation.

That’s when I joined the other stock boys in disliking the DI.

The DI and I had a continuing problem concerning bagging groceries. He thought I was terrible at it, though I thought my work was, at worst, passable since I never, for example, put canned goods over bread or eggs.

I also suspected that whenever he saw me bagging, he’d mosey on by and watch from the next cash register. In fact, he moseyed over from his perch one morning complaining (and in front of the cashier and the customer whose groceries I was bagging) and then ending his criticism with, “You’re not very smart, are you, Slotnick?”

The cashier and the customer both busied themselves making sure their shoes were tied and their fingernails clean. And I kept my mouth shut because he enjoyed nothing better than arguing since he always had the last word.

Later that week, the postcard with my PSAT scores arrived, and I found that I was north of the 90th centile on all subtests. Pleased, I took the postcard with me work anticipating he’d have to reconsider his “not very smart” assertion since I was in the top 10% of high school juniors. Silly me.

The DI read the card, thought briefly, and then recast the whole thing from an unexpected perspective.

“Slotnick,” he began without bothering to look at me, “You may be able to build bridges, but you can’t bag groceries worth a damn.”

What do I think about him and his observations 60 years later? Well, I didn’t build any real bridges, but I worked hard at metaphorical ones in dealing with my kids, the Scouts I worked with, and the medical students I taught at UND. And I do use my grocery bagging skills and experiences whenever Mary Lou and I visit Walmart. I know I’m good at this, too, because I never, ever, put bread or eggs under canned goods.

Hank Slotnick is a retired UND professor who, with his wife, winters in Pima, Ariz., and summers in Debs.