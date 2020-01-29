President Trump’s impeachment began a week ago last Monday. Though the Founding Fathers hoped such activities would search for truth, what we’ve seen and heard so far has not reached that level. What’s been done and said? I think it was described in “On BS,” (BS standing for exactly what you’re thinking) a book by Princeton University Philosophy Professor Emeritus Harry Frankfurt.

The book doesn’t define truth though what it describes is intentionally wrong, misleading and irrelevant arguments. What is the truth? Here’s a definition: Truth is what specific people (i.e., Senators in the current case) declare it to be after considering relevant issues. History may show such decisions to be false, but this definition is used nevertheless.

Frankfort’s book discusses three types of misleading statements: lies, humbug and BS.

In the paragraphs that follow, I’ll describe these terms and offer examples of them. And I offer both Democratic and Republican examples to even handedly increase their understandability.

I further assume we all believe we can recognize truth when we encounter it since that is what the Founding Fathers expect of us.

I’m similarly assuming we can recognize a lie -- namely a claim that something false is indeed true. My example comes from President Clinton who claimed on Jan. 21, 1991: “I did not have sexual relations with that woman, Ms. Lewinsky.”

Another term cited earlier is humbug attributed to another philosopher, Max Black. Black claims humbug is short of a lie and is designed to distract the hearer from the issue at hand. President Trump offers an example of humbug in claiming that his conversation with the president of Ukraine was “perfect.” We know this is humbug because he didn’t define that word precluding us from deciding whether to believe his statement. The same argument can be made about his declaration that there was no quid pro quo since he does not say what the terms mean to him and so why it didn’t describe what happened in Ukraine.

And finally, there is BS. BS, Professor Frankfort tells us, is unlike humbug, which is designed to distract us from claims such as the president’s declaring he committed no impeachable offense. BS, in contrast, BS attempts to convince us of something without our thinking about it. Examples include the president declaring, without evidence, that the impeachment is a witch hunt (i.e., there is nothing there to find) and a hoax (an intentional deception). And while his claims rely on his opinion only, hearers are expected to assume such things as “well, since the presidency is a respected office, I should believe it” or ignore counter claims because they’re supported by his enemies. Hopefully, what emerges from the president’s impeachment will test the veracity of all claims from both Republicans and Democrats.

The preceding paragraph also shows another attribute of BS: It relies on incivility. What does this mean? It means those who propose BS expect we who hear it to decide on its truth without thinking about it. That decision (the BSer hopes) will be made on the basis of someone’s (his?) word, or the claim being somehow so compelling that we hearers will foreclose decision making.

My hope is that the Senate dismisses the humbug because it is irrelevant and is simply an attempt to distract. I further hope that the body will refute BS because it expects senators to decide on claims without thinking, those claims often unrelated to the issue at hand and/or offered without support.

A final example? Again, it comes from President Trump, who implies that as president, what he says should simply be believed -- such statements including, without notable support, that there was no quid pro quo and the conversation was perfect. And most recently (Jan. 20), that since no presidential witnesses appeared before the House Judiciary Committee, none should appear in the Senate despite the fact that more evidence has come forward since those hearings.

And so, my reader, you now have a scorecard for recognizing and so thinking about what we all hear these next few weeks. And I hope you find the impeachment as interesting and compelling as I hope it to be.

Hank Slotnick is a retired UND professor who, with his wife, winters in Pima, Ariz., and summers in Debs.