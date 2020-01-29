There are still a few more months of winter and it’s perfect reading weather. Stay in and cuddle up with a new book, we have plenty of new items in fiction, nonfiction, children’s, young adult and audio books. Stop in and check them out!

Patrons 16 and older can participate in the adult winter reading program. Simply read and log 15 young adult or adult books between now and March 31 to win a prize. If you finish 15 books, you will also be entered into an additional prize drawing at the end of the program.

Sign up and log your books online at: www.wandooreader.com/Bemidji/snowtime-to-read-2020.

We also have a few special programs this month. Starting with “An Evening of Mystery with Barbara Schlichting” at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 11. Her author visit will include a live reading and book signing. Then we have John Eggers coming in at noon on Saturday, Feb. 15, for a reading of his new book, “Remember to Hug Your Grandma,” and a book signing as well. Near the end of the month Arn Kind will also have a presentation on “Minnesota and the Vietnam War,” Saturday, on Feb. 22.

Pages to Pints, a book club for the non-committed, will continue this month. If you're tired of reading the same book as everyone else, come join us at Bemidji Brewing for something different. Read a book on any topic that you like and tell the group about it. Get new ideas, share knowledge and drink beer. The next meeting will be at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 20, at Bemidji Brewing.

The Book Discussion (18 and older) will meet at noon on Monday, Feb. 10, to discuss Ivan Doig’s “The Bartender’s Tale.” The Young Adult Book Club (any and all who enjoy reading young adult books) will meet at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 21, and will discuss Mechthild Glaser’s “The Book Jumper.” The Kids’ Book Club is starting up again, there’s still time to read for this month’s discussion of Rita Williams-Garcia's “One Crazy Summer.” They will meet at 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 18. For each of the meetings, participants gather to share their thoughts on the book of the month, so it is recommended that the book is read beforehand. If you just want to come and observe that is fine too, just be prepared for spoilers. The next month’s book will also be announced during the meeting. All book clubs are held in the library’s front meeting room unless otherwise stated.

The Bemidji Area Reading Canines (B.A.R.C.) will be at the library from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Feb. 15. This program gives children the opportunity to enhance their reading skills by reading aloud to therapy dogs. Space is limited, so sign up. A signed permission form from a parent or legal guardian is also required.

There are various Storytimes throughout the week for preschool aged children and families. They are held at 10:30 a.m. every Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday. Storytime consists of telling three to four stories with a small craft at the end. Themes this month include: Groundhog’s Runaway Shadow (4-6), Slugs in Love (11-13), The Evil Princess vs. The Brave Knight (18-20), What Pet Should I Get (25-27).

Alayna Nestberg is a library assistant with the Bemidji Public Library.